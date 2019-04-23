KromaTiD is awarded Phase 2 Small Business Innovation and Research Grant

LONGMONT, Colo., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KromaTiD, Inc. announced today that after successfully meeting the Phase 1 grant milestones, the company has been awarded Phase 2 funding from a Fast Track Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the National Human Genome Research Institute. The SBIR program enables scientific excellence and technological innovation by incentivizing small businesses to engage in commercial research and development.

The combined Phase1/2 award, totaling $900,000, is funding the further development of an automated, whole-genome directional Genomic Hybridization (dGH™) platform. KromaTiD's proprietary dGH technology is a single-cell structural genomics technology, uniquely capable of the de novo measurement of random, low frequency and complex structural variations. By directly reading the chromosomal structure of many individual cells, dGH™ provides unique, quantitative structural genomic data unavailable by other methods.

"We are very excited by our progress toward automating our platform and the prospect of providing our customers with a whole genome, high resolution structural genomic solution," says Christopher Tompkins, PhD, KromaTiD's President and Chief Technology Officer. "The funding from the NHGRI has been critical in positioning our company to meet the growing structural genomic demands of our Pharma, BioPharma and therapeutic gene editing company customers."

KromaTiD, Inc. seeks to transform the fields of gene editing, undiagnosed disease and oncology through discovery and detection of complex genetic changes. Based in Longmont, Colorado, KromaTiD offers a full suite of dGH and Pinpoint FISH services, including custom solutions, tailored to meet individual researchers needs.

