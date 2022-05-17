KromaTiD Launches Pinpoint FISH™ DNA Probes

LONGMONT, Colo., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KromaTiD a single-cell analysis company focused on the research, development, and commercialization of technology solutions for the cell and gene therapy market, announces the launch of KromaTiD Pinpoint FISH™ Probes.

This product offering expands on our 10 years of service providing high-resolution assays with superior detection, and robust data, for our client's large pharmaceutical projects. We are now offering to our customers, KromaTiD Pinpoint FISH™ probes in a commercial catalog.

Our VP of Research and Development Erin Cross says that

"The launch of our catalog of Pinpoint FISH™ Probes is the culmination of KromaTiD's years of being at the forefront of genomics research, and our catalog of products stands out from our competitors, by having a greater resolution and signal strength, lower background, and extremely robust chromosome enumeration detection for a leading economical price."

KromaTiD's Pinpoint FISH™ probes are designed to easily detect biomarkers, and quantify chromosomal rearrangements, structural variants, and mutations in targets of interest, providing researchers with better sensitivity than BAC FISH Probes.

KromaTiD's whole chromosome paint probes, as well as Pinpoint FISH™ probes targeting sub-telomeres and centromeres, can be labeled with any of our five fluor probe color options. Custom probes and labeling are available upon request.

For further information and to learn more, please visit us at www.kromatid.com.

About KromaTiD, Inc.

KromaTiD is transforming the fields of cell and gene therapy with the discovery and characterization of genomic structural changes that help leading preclinical and clinical drug companies advance therapies to market. KromaTiD offers a powerful suite of products and services for studying genomic rearrangements, custom assay development services and preclinical research support. KromaTiD's proprietary Pinpoint FISH™ and directional Genomic Hybridization platforms (dGH™) have applications throughout genomics, supplying direct, definitive data on structural variations that no other technologies can provide.

