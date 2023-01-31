KromaTiD Launches Plasmidpros for Fast, Affordable Standard Plasmid Manufacturing Needs

LONGMONT, Colo., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KromaTiD, a single-cell analysis life science tools company focused on the research, development, and commercialization of technology solutions for the cell and gene therapy market, today announced the launch of the PlasmidPros™ brand of plasmid manufacturing services.

PlasmidPros™ focuses on providing fast, reliable, and remarkably economic plasmid manufacturing services to the academic and biopharma research communities. By leveraging KromaTiD's expertise and state-of-the-art facilities while offering a preset menu of plasmid service options on its unique, easy to use website – as complement to the broader range of customized solutions available through KromaTiD – PlasmidPros™ streamlines the process of order placement, sample processing and shipment of final product.

"This is an important strategic move for KromaTiD that allows us to better address the needs of our customers doing research and development in cell and gene therapy. By launching our economical menu of options, our online selection screens and moving to a web-based Cart ordering system, we're able to dramatically streamline the entire process and provide the final product to our clients as quickly as 72 hours after their order is submitted," said Jason Priar, KromaTiD's Chief Commercial Officer.

Key features and benefits of PlasmidPros services include:

An easy-to-use website for online ordering at PlasmidPros.com

Three sizes of economically priced preps

Maxi Prep ~1 mg, $115



Mega Prep ~4 mg, $280



Giga Prep ~10 mg, $485

Typical turn-around time of 72 hours

Two antibiotic selection choices

Two resuspension buffer choices

Priar continues, "The launch of PlasmidPros™ allows KromaTiD to provide a speedy yet economic solution for researchers at the earliest stages of cell therapy development. It's an excellent complement to our unique single-cell genomic products and services for downstream analysis of engineered cell products including structural variation, clone verification, genotoxicity, biomarker discovery and genomic stability."

For further information and to learn more about PlasmidPros™, please visit us at plasmidpros.com.

For KromaTiD information contact:

Stephanie Elena at 818-723-7962 or [email protected]

About KromaTiD, Inc.

KromaTiD supports research teams in academia, large pharmaceutical, and therapeutic companies with expert scientific support and unparalleled genomics tools and services. We are your partner for biomarker discovery, genotoxicity studies, clone screening assessment of editing-associated errors, and plasmid manufacturing.

