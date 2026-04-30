KROMATID to Present Breakthrough Genomic Integrity Benchmarking at ASGCT 2026, Powering the World's First Genomic Intelligence Platform

BOULDER, Colo., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KROMATID today announced it will present a transformative advancement in genomic integrity assessment at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting during the Analytics and Assay Development – Biosafety session.

Abstract #: ASGCT1713

Title: Establishing chromosome-scale benchmarks for detecting genomic instability in gene-edited cell therapies using high-depth cytogenetic analysis

Presentation Time: May 15 at 9:00 AM (10-minute talk + 5-minute Q&A)

Source: KROMATID

This presentation marks a critical step toward what KROMATID is building as the world's first genomic intelligence platform - a new category that moves beyond fragmented assays to deliver integrated, decision-ready insight.

KROMATID's latest work introduces a proprietary and first-of-its-kind approach to establishing chromosome-scale benchmarks for genomic instability - unlocking a fundamental gap in how cell therapies are evaluated.

For the first time, developers can contextualize the variants they observe - understanding what is normal versus abnormal - based on real, data-driven benchmarks. This shift transforms genomic integrity from a static measurement into a dynamic, interpretable framework for decision-making.

By leveraging high-depth cytogenetic analysis and a growing, structured dataset, KROMATID enables:

Benchmarking of cell therapies against chromosome-level standards

Contextual interpretation of structural variation

Greater confidence in safety, quality, and development decisions

A new level of clarity across the therapeutic lifecycle

"This is a defining moment for cell and gene therapy," said Terry Opgenorth, CEO of KROMATID. "What KROMATID is building - a genomic intelligence platform – which brings clarity, context, and confidence to a space that has long operated without it. This realizes KROMATID's vision to de-risk cell and gene therapy development and enable more therapies to get to market."

As therapies become more complex, KROMATID's approach signals a shift from isolated data points to integrated genomic intelligence - enabling developers to work in a way they never have before, starting at discovery and through IND-enabling studies to clinical development and commercialization.

KROMATID will be available throughout ASGCT at Booth #1654 to discuss how this breakthrough—and the broader genomic intelligence platform it enables—is shaping the future of cell and gene therapy and will work to enable your success.

Media Contact:

Amanda Ladas

Associate Director of Global Marketing

KROMATID

[email protected]

773-720-0709

ABOUT KROMATID

KROMATID delivers next-generation genomic structural analysis for cell and gene therapy developers, providing unparalleled clarity into chromosomal integrity. By combining proprietary imaging with advanced bioinformatics, KROMATID enables precise detection of structural variation and empowers developers to confidently advance therapies from discovery through regulatory approval, establishing itself as the leader in genomic integrity analysis. Learn more at www.kromatid.com

SOURCE KROMATID