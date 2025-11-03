Kron Gracie Returns to the Cage with Victory Fighting League in New York

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Victory Fighting League has announced its main event for "The Road to Redemption" on Friday, December 12, at Terminal 5 in New York City. The event will feature a five-round bantamweight title fight between submission ace Kron Gracie and surging Long Island contender Tom "Pooch" Picciano for the VFL Bantamweight Championship.

This marks Victory Fighting League's return to Terminal 5 following "Clash of the Champions" in October and builds on the momentum from the league's historic Times Square debut, which made headlines as the first professionally sanctioned Mixed Martial Arts event ever held in Times Square.

Kron Gracie, 37, the third-generation Gracie heir and son of undefeated jiu-jitsu legend Rickson Gracie, enters with a 5–3 professional record, all five victories by submission. A black belt in both Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Judo, Gracie's decorated grappling résumé includes IBJJF World Championships (2006 purple, 2007 brown), and ADCC World Championship gold in 2013.

"This title fight is my path to redemption against a fierce local warrior," said Kron Gracie.

Tom "Pooch" Picciano, 27, brings a 7–3 record into the bout, including a two-fight win streak capped by a rear-naked choke victory at VFL's "Battle of the Burroughs" in Times Square. Ranked as New York's number one professional bantamweight and fifth pound-for-pound fighter in the region, Picciano represents Long Island's grit and determination as he fights for his first professional title in front of a home crowd.

"Fans can expect a technical masterclass between two world-class martial artists," said Dan Anderson, founder and CEO of Victory Fighting League. "This fight captures the spirit of the VFL: building a platform where discipline and respect meet world-class performance, and where every matchup moves the sport forward."

About Victory Fighting League

Victory Fighting League is a U.S.-based MMA organization founded by Sifu Dan Anderson, a martial artist and instructor with more than 20 years of experience training athletes, law enforcement, and military personnel. The league debuted in 2024 with a landmark event in Times Square, New York City, marking the first MMA showcase ever held at that location.

Built to redefine how combat sports are experienced, VFL focuses on storytelling and authenticity, highlighting fighters who face both physical and personal challenges. Through community-driven events and a commitment to transparency and integrity, the league celebrates the strength, discipline, and respect central to martial arts.

For more information, visit VictoryFightingLeague.com or follow @victoryfightingleague on social media. Full card and broadcast details forthcoming.

