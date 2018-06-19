Kronaby announces Matias Varela as first global brand ambassador

Matias Varela, known for his roles in Netflix's Narcos and for his roles in Assassin´s Creed and Point Break, is well acquainted with the modern-day challenges of time management and digital overload. "Dividing my time between acting jobs in Hollywood and Europe and family life in Stockholm, it is easy to become hyper-connected, over-stimulated, distracted and alienated from the things that really matter," says Varela. "I want to be present in the moment. My Kronaby eliminates all distractions and is fundamental in helping me achieve a more mindful approach to life."

"At Kronaby, we strive to follow our brand vision – Technology made human – in everything we do. We realign technology to make it work for the user, not the other way around. Since Matias embraces the same philosophy, teaming up with him to share this powerful, potentially life-elevating message, was a no-brainer," says Henrik Jarl, Global Head of Marketing & Communications at Kronaby.

Matias Varela is Kronaby's first global brand ambassador. The 37-year-old actor's integrity and down-to-earth attitude represents the modern Scandinavian man, and is the ideal fit for Kronaby. As the face of the connected watch brand, Varela will star in the 'Connected. Not distracted.' advertisements across all media channels, and represent the brand at selected events. Varela's partnership with Kronaby will roll out globally throughout 2018.

Kronaby´s 'Connected. Not distracted.' campaign film, starring Matias Varela: https://youtu.be/pCxdTes5Pmw

About Matias Varela

Matias Varela is a Swedish actor born on June 23 1980, in Stockholm. He made his acting debut back in 2000 and has since appeared in films such as Assassin's Creed (2016), Point Break (2015) and Easy Money (2010).

In 2017 he had a starring role in Netflix's success series Narcos, playing the role as Jorge Salcedo. Upcoming projects includes roles in Heavy, a US production to be released in 2019, and 438 days, a Swedish production also to be launched during 2019.

As of 2018 Matias Varela is the global ambassador of the Swedish, connected watchbrand Kronaby.

About Kronaby

Kronaby is a contemporary connected watch brand from Sweden. The synthesis of world leading engineering, state-of-the-art Scandinavian design and Swiss watchmaking tradition has resulted in a new generation of watches. The collection consists of four classic models – Apex, Sekel, Nord and Carat – and 44 variants, each with its own characteristics and purposely designed to fulfill the users' objectives for many years to come.

Kronaby is available for purchase via www.kronaby.com and in selected stores throughout Europe, US, Canada and Japan.

