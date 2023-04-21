KRONK IS BACK

WESTLAND, Mich., April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Over these past two weekends, the KRONK / ESCOT (Emanuel Steward's Champions of Tomorrow) Boxing Team was in action at the Metro Detroit Golden Gloves, and it was an overwhelming success!

On the 60th year anniversary of Hall of Fame trainer Emanuel Steward winning the National Golden Gloves, with Emanuel's Marie Steward in attendance, this new generation of KRONK amateur boxers won 10 out of 13 matches, and the KRONK / ESCOT Team won a total of Seven Golden Gloves Championships in various age and weight divisions in the ring along with Five uncontested Golden Gloves medals.

KRONK / ESCOT boxer William Myhre, an honor roll student at Detroit's prestigious Renaissance High School; defeated the number one ranked boxer in the country to win the championship his division. Additionally, Jirair "JayBoo" Thompson redeemed his Olympic Qualifier loss by not only winning the Golden Gloves Championship but now also preparing to travel to Philadelphia, PA in a few weeks to compete at the National Golden Gloves tournament. As if that wasn't enough, Jirair also won Outstanding Boxer of the tournament!

To cap off two weeks of accomplishments, the KRONK / ESCOT team won the Overall Team Trophy, the tournament's highest award! This is an accomplishment that hasn't been done at KRONK since before Emanual Steward's passing 10 years ago.

To see the Kronk Boxing team at this level is very exciting says Jeff Styers, Managing Partner of KRONK Boxing and Founder of ESCOT Youth Development Program. Our kids have been training very hard and that hard work has paid off for them, which is one of the attributes we teach in our program.

For me information on the KRONK / ESCOT boxing team and youth development program, please visit www.KRONK.com -or- www.ESCOT.org. Social media @realkronkgym

SOURCE KRONK GYM / ESCOT