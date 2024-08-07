Kronologic Acquired by East11 Ventures

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kronologic, a leading innovator in customer engagement and AI schedule orchestration, today announced its acquisition by the private equity arm of East11 Ventures, a prominent venture capital and private equity firm based in Austin, Texas.

This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone for Kronologic and underscores the company's commitment to continued growth and innovation in the AI-enabled sales space. By joining forces with East11 Ventures, Kronologic gains access to a wealth of resources, expertise, and strategic guidance to accelerate its expansion and enhance its product offerings.

"We are thrilled to announce our acquisition by East11 Ventures," said Ben Parker, Co-Founder and CEO of Kronologic. "This partnership presents an exciting opportunity for us to further advance our mission of connecting people through AI-enabled engagement and coordination and bring even greater value to our customers and partners."

Founded in 2018, Kronologic quickly established itself as a pioneer in the B2B sales world, with its innovative solutions to both scaling customer engagement and coordinating productive meetings between companies and their customers, all via AI. The company's dedication to expertise and deeply understanding customers operations has earned it a strong reputation and a loyal customer base globally and in industries as diverse as construction and cybersecurity.

"We are impressed by Kronologic's track record of success and their unwavering commitment to excellence," said Peter Franklin, Founder and Managing Partner at East11 Ventures. "We believe that by combining our resources and expertise, we can unlock new opportunities for growth and innovation, enabling Kronologic to reach new heights of success."

Under the new ownership, Kronologic will continue to operate from its headquarters in Austin, Texas.

About Kronologic:

Kronologic is an enterprise software platform for B2B customer-facing teams that connects companies with their customers at a speed, scale and precision only possible with AI. Founded in 2018, the company is dedicated to connecting people by eliminating the minutiae that stands in the way of productive business conversations. For more information, visit www.kronologic.com

About East11 Ventures:

East11 Ventures is a leading venture capital and private equity firm based in Austin, Texas. With a focus on companies designed to improve how people work and live, the firm provides strategic guidance, capital, and operational support to help companies achieve their full potential. For more information, visit www.east11ventures.com

SOURCE Kronologic