KrowdSense - A New Retail Analytics Platform Offering Insights into Storefront and Window Display Impact

Retail stakeholders utilizing KrowdSense are better equipped to attract customers and drive footfall

DALLAS and TORONTO, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visual merchandisers play a pivotal role in enhancing the storefront experience for customers by meticulously crafting the layout and design of the retail space. A new, cutting-edge tool (developed in partnership between Dallas-based Glass-Media and Toronto-based Kaidu ) provides valuable audience insights to help retail stakeholders make informed decisions. KrowdSense is a wireless occupancy scanner developed to measure storefront customer flow, peel rate, and dwell times. This data offers retailers the ability to analyze traffic and overall engagement necessary to maximize their windows.

A battery-powered device, KrowdSense is a cost-effective and privacy-compliant alternative to traditional camera systems. By harnessing its data, retailers as well as participating vendor partners can more effectively validate investments in seasonal campaigns, showcases, and localized events; While also gaining insights to inform strategic decisions, such as when and where to incorporate digital signage. By analyzing consumer behavior, retailers can better and more quickly refine their strategy and optimize their marketing efforts.

Visual merchandisers often lack the necessary tools to proficiently leverage data for the ongoing optimization of in-window displays and storefront planogramming. This shortfall inevitably limits their ability to enhance business outcomes. With KrowdSense, pioneered by Daniel Black, Founder & CEO of Glass-Media, Inc., this paradigm is set to change. "I'm thrilled to empower visual merchandisers to elevate their craft even further. This represents a significant breakthrough for the retail sector."

With its plug and play design, KrowdSense can be easily deployed anywhere within minutes. The user-friendly element eliminates the need to hire installers or electricians. The device is available for purchase in the United States, Canada and Europe, with strict adherence to each region's privacy laws and regulations. To learn more about KrowdSense, visit www.krowdsense.com .

