KROWN PRODUCE DRIVES DEEPER INTO THE RACING SPACE WITH ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO FORMULA ONE™ TEAM PARTNERSHIP

SILVERSTONE, England, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Krown Produce and the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One™ Team today announced a multi-year deal, with the Canadian leader and innovator set to become the Official Produce Partner starting in 2026.

Krown Produce elevates partnership with Aston Martin Aramco (PRNewsfoto/Krown Produce,Aston Martin Aramco Formula One™ Team)

The relationship initially began in 2024, with Krown proudly supporting Aston Martin Aramco driver and fellow Canadian, Lance Stroll. To mark the next phase of this elevated partnership, the Krown logo will take a prime position beneath the halo of both cars during the 2025 Formula 1 MSC Cruises United States Grand Prix, a visible symbol of the company's growing commitment to the sport, its fans and Krown's customers.

The Krown logo will also be featured prominently on the trade plate of both Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso's cars starting with the 2026 Formula 1 season, complementing its existing placement on Lance's helmet.

Renowned for its premium produce and exceptional service across Canada, Krown has long been a pioneer in importing for retail and wholesale distribution, bringing the freshest quality produce from around the world to Canadian homes. The company believes that fresh, healthy food, much like sport, is essential to a balanced lifestyle, and proudly supports athletes and sporting programs that inspire healthy living and community connection.

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Aramco Formula One™ Team driver:

"It's always been an honour to represent Krown Produce, so it's great news that they will now be partnering with the team through an elevated relationship. We both share immense pride in our Canadian roots, so it's super exciting they'll be seen across the world on both cars from next season."

L. David Dubé C.M., President & CEO of Concorde Group Corp. and Krown Produce, said

"Partnering with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One™ Team globally is an exciting step forward for Krown Produce. Like Formula 1, we're driven by precision, performance, passion and a commitment to excellence. We're proud to see our brand alongside Lance and the team on the world stage, showcasing Canadian innovation and quality to a global audience and to our global supply base. This partnership celebrates our shared values both on and off the track."

About Aston Martin Aramco Formula One™ Team

With history dating back to 1913 and its founders Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, Aston Martin has a storied history rooted in racing. Early success at the Aston Hill Climb inspired a legacy of crafting high-performance luxury vehicles, which today includes the DB12, Vantage, Vanquish, DBX707, and the F1-inspired Aston Martin Valkyrie. The brand debuted in Grand Prix racing in 1922, claimed outright victory at Le Mans in 1959 and returned to Formula One in 2021 under Lawrence Stroll's leadership.

The team has since made significant investments, notably opening the AMR Technology Campus in Silverstone in 2023, featuring sustainable design and a cutting-edge wind tunnel that became operational in 2025.

On-track, the driver line-up features the experienced Canadian Lance Stroll and double World Champion Fernando Alonso, supported by Test and Reserve Drivers Felipe Drugovich and Stoffel Vandoorne, along with Team Ambassador Pedro de la Rosa and Young Development Driver Jak Crawford. Aston Martin Aramco also races in the all-female F1® Academy series, with Swiss driver Tina Hausmann competing under the mentorship of the team's F1® Academy Head of Racing and Driver Ambassador, Jessica Hawkins.

Off-track, Aston Martin Aramco continues to drive progress through its I / AM fan engagement platform, and Make A Mark ESG programme, driving sustainability, inclusion and community engagement. Partnerships with Racing Pride, Spinal Track, and the Aleto Foundation support inclusivity, accessibility, and leadership development. The team's commitment to energy efficiency is certified by ISO 50001 compliance.

About Krown Produce

Krown Produce is a wholly owned subsidiary of Concorde Group Corp. a Canadian based diversified conglomerate. Krown is one of the finest suppliers of fruits and vegetables in Canada. For over 50 years, Krown has been an innovator and leader in service, providing retail, wholesale and foodservice distributors in Canada with the highest quality produce from around the world. Krown sources produce from more than 60 countries worldwide to ensure that customers receive the freshest fruits and vegetables year-round. With facilities strategically located in all Western Canadian provinces, Krown combines its full logistics infrastructure, advanced IT systems and world class procurement and service team to deliver a full lineup of the best produce to its customers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2795132/Aramco_Krown.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2796262/Aramco_Krown_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Aston Martin Aramco Formula One™ Team; Krown Produce