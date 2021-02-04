Kroy Biermann Shares Big Game Prep Ideas with Tips On TV

ATLANTA, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kroy Biermann was once a bruising defensive pro-football player, but since his playing days, he has become a family man with a reality TV show, a celebrity marriage and six kids. Find out how Kroy and his family plan to party and watch the Big Game!

Big Game Day Tips with Kroy Biermann

UNIQUE GAME DAY SNACKS

Like any great party, there must be great food, and this begins with awesome snacks. Always try to have healthier options, like pistachios. They taste good and are loaded with antioxidants, fiber and give the immune system a boost. Pistachios are a complete protein, full of healthy fats, naturally cholesterol-free and low-calorie nuts. They can be eaten right out of the bag or used in recipes, like Steak and Chicken Tacos with Mango Pistachio Slaw or Chocolate-Chip Pistachio Bark, for a sweet treat. Check out AmericanPistachios.org for more great game-day recipes.

CRUNCHY, CREATIVE TREATS

Kroy's Big Game party this year will be just family, and they will be serving a new take on the "walking taco." They call it the "PlanTACO," and it was created by his friends at Barnana, a snacking company that makes chips from plantains. Made with only three ingredients: organic plantains, organic coconut oil and Himalayan pink salt--they make the perfect crunchy base for an incredible Holy Mole Walking PlanTACO. Everyone gets their own bag and can add as much chorizo-mole topping onto the salty-crunchy Barnana chips as they want. Barnana is offering 20% off all their chips and free two-day shipping through Sunday, February 7. Visit barnana.com for the recipe and to stock up.

BIG GAME VIEWING

One important tip for enjoying the Big Game is to take the viewing experience to the next level! Now with lifelike visuals, the Samsung 65-inch QLED 4K UHD Smart TV, with 4K UHD resolution, enhances the viewing experience with Quantum HDR. It can be picked up at Best Buy stores or BestBuy.com for $200 off right now. If that is not within budget, Best Buy has tons of other large screen TV options, starting at $399. There are even free In-Home or Virtual consultations available by appointment, to help with custom recommendations for other tech needs, for enjoying the Big Game.

STAY PREPARED

Kroy loves burgers or hot wings, but spicy foods do not always love him back. So he keeps TUMS® and TUMS® Chewy Bites® on hand to tackle game day foods. This year, TUMS® has a Bingo Sweepstakes that is rewarding fans for "heartburn-inducing moments" during this year's Big Game. The TUMS® Bingo Sweepstakes is a "big game" within the Big Game. Game boards can be downloaded at @TUMSOfficial or Tumsworthybingo.com, beginning Feb. 1. Participants just follow along during the game for chances to win. Players who complete BINGO by the end of the game can win up to $55,000 in prizes!

