krtrimaIQ Cognitive Solutions WINS ICMATS challenge

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- krtrimaIQ Cognitive Solutions has been awarded as the winner of ICMATS competition launched by The Government of India.

The office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to Govt of India, launched nine missions to promote innovation in various domains. One of them is 'Natural Language Translation (NLT)' mission. One of the initiatives within NLT is Innovation Challenge for Development of Machine Aided Translation System (ICMATS).

This innovation challenge was launched by Invest India and was sponsored by NCERT, Vigyan Prasar and Election Commission as user agencies.

The ICMATS platform is supposed to enable translation of content from these user agencies from English to Indic Languages. Apart from text translation, it is expected to aid document translation, where we keep source document format, while translating the text in the document to target language.

krtrimaIQ Cognitive Solutions was one of the 60 companies that participated in this competition. After 3 stages of evaluation, the company has been awarded as the winner of this competition.

Srinivasa Rao Poladi, CEO of krtrimaIQ Cognitive Solutions said, "I am happy to share that though the scope of ICMATS was limited to machine readable documents and choice of 2 to 3 Indian languages by each participant, we have extended the functionality to handle scanned documents, hand-written documents and documents with maths content with formulae and symbols. We have also extended it to 14 Indian languages."

About krtrimaIQ Cognitive Solutions:

krtrimaIQ is an agile start-up with the mindset and power of an enterprise, dedicated to using data science and AI to create intelligent organizations. Our technology expertise extends across sectors and technology areas, including cognitive process automation, big data engineering, statistical analysis and optimization, Data Science, Conversational and Generative AI. KrtrimaIQ's proprietary products and platforms include IndoBridge, MLAutomata, GenXAI, Quantward.

For more information on krtrimaIQ, please get in touch with [email protected], +91 97388 00376 / [email protected]

SOURCE krtrimaIQ Cognitive Solutions