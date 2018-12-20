Krupa Global Investments Announces Holiday Campaign to Save Kraft Heinz; Will Bring Campaign Directly to Buffett

PRAGUE, Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Krupa Global Investments ("KGI"), one of the largest shareholders in Kraft Heinz, has announced that it will continue its campaign for an $80/share buyout throughout the holidays in an effort to convince Warren Buffett to make investors whole on funds invested when Kraft Heinz first went public in 2015. Kraft Heinz shares have fallen approximately 40 percent since the IPO.

The holiday campaign will involve demonstrations in Omaha with canvassers distributing flyers complete with a direct appeal from ordinary shareholders to Buffett. That letter can be found on Krupa Global Investments website at www.KrupaInvestments.com.

Demonstrations have also been taking place in New York earlier this week outside the offices of various Berkshire Hathaway Board members.

Pavol Krupa, Chairman of Krupa Global Investments, had the following remarks on the letter and the campaign, "We at Krupa Global Investments wish Mr. Buffett and all board members of Berkshire Hathaway a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. Krupa Global Investments stands ready to meet with Mr. Buffett, even during the holidays, to build consensus for a constructive resolution that will build billions of dollars in shareholder value for ordinary investors and Buffett alike."

About Krupa Global Investments:

Krupa Global Investments, previously known as Arca Capital, is a private investment group with a focus on energy, real estate, retail and service activities, as well as regulated activities focused on building and managing fund structures focusing on energy, real estate and financial services. It is named after its founder and chairman, Pavol Krupa. The firm takes an activist approach, with the goal of remedying and eliminating management actions that have a negative impact on companies, and with the goal of achieving significant positive change in strategy, financial structure or management. The firm has fought and won many successful battles and in so doing has streamline companies and realize hundreds of millions in shareholder value. Krupa Global Investments currently has approximately $2 Billion in Assets Under Management.

