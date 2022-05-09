Krupp Announces Rebrand, Celebrates More Than 25 Years of Sustained Success

Capping off an Anniversary Year of Reinvention, the Agency's New Name, Brand Identity, and Website Signify a Timely Expansion Beyond Communications

NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, having enjoyed sustained success for more than twenty-five years, independent strategic communications agency Krupp announced a full-scope rebrand to kick off the next stage of its growth from a one-person PR practice to the globally recognized, award-winning powerhouse it is today. In addition to an all-new website, brand identity, and name that nod to the past with a focus on a limitless future, Krupp is staking its claim as one of the most forward-thinking, agile, and innovative agencies operating in the fiercely competitive PR landscape. After more than two decades of growth and success, Krupp understands that today's brands and businesses demand more than just public relations plans, as communications professionals are called upon to be overall brand strategists, helping shape stories, forge connections, and establish truly personal relations. Krupp's work conveys the team's limitless creativity and ability to help launch, build, and sustain campaigns for businesses and thought leaders that drive clients' objectives in the short- and long-term.

Founded in 1996 as Krupp Kommunications, Inc. after its founder and CEO, Heidi Krupp, the firm now known simply as Krupp began in a studio apartment and has since expanded to a fully remote but intricately connected global agency combining the power of intuition and insights to create effective and actionable communications strategies and campaigns. Along the way, Krupp has helped build the brands and establish the credentials of truly revolutionary businesses, authors, and thought leaders, and continues to partner with purposeful brands and visionary leaders who disrupt, reinvent, and transform their industries.

Krupp has long held that the key to success—for clients and the agency—is in unlocking the true potential of any story, tapping the backstories of team members, clients, and partners to create comprehensive and natural communications plans, reflecting the modern world's desire for trust and authenticity and the agency's flair for creative and innovative PR strategies. It's an approach that's worked wonders for Krupp's clients, having helped create more than 75 national bestsellers for the likes of Tory Johnson, Dr. Shefali, Marc Randolph, and Dr. David Perlmutter, alongside groundbreaking campaigns for businesses like Ann Taylor, Canidae, EverydayHealth.com, Inception/Prelude Fertility, Eating Recovery Center, Donna Karan's Urban Zen, and more.

"Early in my career, I was encouraged to start my own business, being told that all I needed was $5,000 and a passion for storytelling. I already had one of those, so I gave it a shot," says Founder and CEO Heidi Krupp. "It's a true blessing, 25 years later, to celebrate not just the silver anniversary of the agency, but a new chapter in our history after years of success, expansion, and growth, and I'm excited to see what the next 25 years bring for me and my team."

COVID-19 inspired the agency's move to a fully remote working model in the wake of lockdown orders, a shift that Krupp says helped her to re-imagine the organization's structure and how it operated. "As an agency with our fingers on the pulse of the media, we shifted to fully-remote status even before stay-at-home orders were instituted, and as a nimble team, we were able to make that adjustment more easily than some," says Krupp. "The health, safety, and happiness of our team was—and remains—paramount, so we invested in establishing an effective remote workspace and found that the flexibility it offered made us more effective and happier across the board. It also opened the door to hiring outside of the New York metro area and has been paramount in setting the course for the future of the agency." Krupp now spans multiple time zones, with full-time staff and partners in Maui, Los Angeles, Arizona, Chicago, the DC area, the New York tri-state area, and beyond, increasing not just Krupp's reach, but also the ability of its staff to service clients more effectively in an "always-on" media landscape.

In addition to the transition to a fully remote workplace model, Krupp's investment in technology and data analysis led to the establishment of an Insights and Analytics team to better assess quickly changing market trends for more thorough, data-backed strategies, as well as offer deeper marketplace understanding to better reflect the effectiveness of campaigns in real-time. "This industry will always rely, at least in some part, on intuition, creativity, and storytelling," adds Krupp. "But our clients expect and deserve meaningful metrics to understand how communications and PR help them to reach their business goals, which is why we've invested so deeply in our data team. We're already uncovering the sort of insights, patterns, and proof points that we could only dream of when the agency started, and are excited to bring our effective approach to help our clients realize their vision and fully unleash their potential."

