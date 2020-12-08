Krush Media launches cannabis/CBD platform and partnership with CannaVu

PASADENA, Calif., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Krush Media has announced the rollout of their programmatic cannabis/CBD supply-side platform as part of Krush X, their full-stack programmatic infrastructure for advertisers and publishers. Krush Media has partnered with leading cannabis advertising firm, CannaVu (Trion.io) to give its cannabis-compliant publishers access to direct and exclusive cannabis/CBD campaigns.

Krush X provides solutions to current problems plaguing marketing in the cannabis/CBD industry, such as low-quality inventory access and lack of scale. Through the platform, advertisers can access brand-safe audiences on carefully-vetted, top-tier media properties at scale, as well as monetization management. According to Jeff Chi, CEO of Krush Media, "We spend countless hours vetting publishers and websites to maintain our internal compliance and safety guidelines."

Paul Calento, CEO of Trion.io, CannaVu's parent company, shares, "Together we are solving the scalability problems that plague the current cannabis/CBD marketplace. Accessing Krush Media's premium, direct, and cannabis compliant inventory allows us to launch impactful campaigns that reach users simultaneously on all screens at scale."

According to Chi, "CannaVu's breakthrough cannabis/CBD marketing platform allows cannabis brands and advertisers to utilize programmatic advertising for greater scale and efficiency. They have been instrumental in the growth of the compliant cannabis advertising marketplace, and together we hope to help cannabis/CBD brands to grow and scale."

Since Q4 2019, Krush Media has seen increased interest in cannabis/CBD from brands and agencies, and has set out to make it as easy as possible to access curated, verified, and cannabis-compliant inventory at scale. Also allowing web publishers and app developers to maximize advertising revenues directly.

About Krush Media:

Krush Media started in 2007 as ooVoo, one of the first and largest video conferencing apps on the market, growing to over 185M users. In 2017, Krush Media focused on building a platform that gives buyers access to private marketplaces and direct, verified programmatic inventory for display and video across web, mobile, and CTV at scale. Krush Media now has thousands of direct publisher relationships and is a full-service digital advertising, programmatic media, and data company. For more information, visit www.krushmedia.com.

