Nearly Three-Quarters of Parents Admit to Keeping their Baking Shortcuts a Secret – Often in Fear of Judgment from Other Parents

SEATTLE, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents have a lot on their plates, so hacks in the kitchen are essential. A recent survey conducted by Opinium Research found that while 74% of parents admit to taking shortcuts, like using prepared mixes when baking, over half feel guilty at least sometimes for not baking from scratch. The guilt is so great that nearly three quarters (73%) have admitted to keeping their baking shortcuts a secret and 49% even fessed up for fibbing that a store-bought or baking mix item was made from scratch.

Krusteaz Champions Busy Parents with New ‘Pour & Bake’ Batters, Ending Shortcut Shame

Krusteaz is standing up for busy parents and wants to stop the shortcut stigma. The brand that parents have long trusted for scratch-like baking help is offering a revolutionary refrigerated just pour and bake format with its new Krusteaz Batters.

"Krusteaz celebrates the every day wins and any baking occasion no matter how big or small. Parents today are busier than ever, and we could all use a secret weapon from time to time," said Caroline Platt, Director of Brand Marketing at The Krusteaz Company. "Our new Batters make it easier than ever to enjoy high quality, scratch-like decadent outcomes without the extra steps or time, and we think parents should feel liberated to broadcast proudly that they use them."

Even though the benefits of mixes are obvious, with 65% of parents embracing them to save time, those who keep their baking hacks a secret have a wide range of motives, including social stigmas like wanting to appear they're putting in effort (31%) and the fear of being judged by other parents (26%).

The survey also found that over half of parents (61%) find their baking occasions to be unexpected at least half the time. Parents who bake unexpectedly bake for anything from unexpected guests (32%) to extracurricular events (30%).

In a category where consumers traditionally would need to sacrifice quality for convenience, Krusteaz Batters deliver a 'from scratch' experience that isn't short on delicious taste. No matter what the day or its activities hold, Krusteaz Batters are the hack that every parent can get behind.

Krusteaz Batters are available in three delicious varieties – Chocolate Brownie, Vanilla Cupcake and Chocolate Cupcake – and are perfect for any occasion or whenever a craving to bake strikes! Krusteaz Batters deliver the same unmatched taste and quality experience that consumers have trusted Krusteaz to deliver for nearly a century.

Krusteaz Batters are available at Kroger Family of stores and Walmart. The Batters can be found in the refrigerated dough section with an MSRP of $6.99.

For more information and to view the store locator, visit Krusteaz.com.

Survey conducted by Opinium Research among a sample of 1,000 U.S. parents of children aged 0-17. The survey was completed September 23-30, 2024.

About Krusteaz®

The Krusteaz story began in 1932 when Rose Charters created a just-add-water pie crust that was an industry first. Today, Krusteaz, the flagship brand of Continental Mills, Inc. dba The Krusteaz Company, remains a family-owned business that stands for innovative products, premium ingredients, and easy-to-make mixes to fit every occasion. The product line includes mixes for pancakes, waffles, muffins, quick breads, cookies, dessert bars, cornbread, crumb cakes and a line of Gluten Free products. Every box invites consumers to have fun in the kitchen, fuel their creativity and enjoy the possibilities Krusteaz mixes bring to the table.

