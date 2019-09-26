Krusteaz Introduces Limited-Edition, Indulgent Pancake And Waffle Mixes Inspired By Classic Desserts And Flavors

SEATTLE, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Krusteaz, maker of premium baking, pancake and waffle mixes, today announced the launch of Krusteaz Select, a limited-edition pack of pancake and waffle mixes including three decadent flavors - Bananas Foster Pancake, Carrot Cake Pancake and Raspberry Chocolate Belgian Waffle– now available exclusively online at KrusteazSelect.com.

Easily and quickly prepared using a few pantry staples, the mouthwatering Select flavors include:

Bananas Foster Pancake : Combining a classic American dessert with a Krusteaz pancake favorite, this delicious treat with a new and improved buttermilk pancakes mix is infused with real banana flakes, cinnamon, rum and brown sugar flavors. Top with freshly sliced bananas and the included topping mix which blends real brown sugar and cinnamon.

"We had a lot of fun putting the Krusteaz stamp on these classics, and I think we've really captured the amazing, decadent flavors that consumers know and love in a convenient and quick mix," said Andy Heily, President & CEO of Continental Mills. "They're a fun, easy and delicious excuse to indulge anytime."

The Krusteaz Select three-pack is now available, while supplies last, exclusively at KrusteazSelect.com for just $29.99, which includes shipping anywhere in the continental United States.

About Krusteaz®

The Krusteaz story began in 1932 when a group of women from a Seattle bridge club created a just-add-water pie crust that was an industry first. Today, Krusteaz remains a family-owned business that stands for innovative products, premium ingredients and easy-to-make mixes to fit every occasion. The product line includes pancakes, waffles, muffins, quick breads, cookies, dessert bars, cornbread, crumb cakes and a line of Gluten Free products. Every box invites consumers to have fun in the kitchen, get a little messy, fuel their creativity and enjoy the possibilities Krusteaz mixes bring to the table.

About Continental Mills, Inc.

Continental Mills, Inc. is a privately held manufacturer and marketer of baking and beverage mixes, snacks and other high-quality food products. Located in Tukwila, WA, the family-owned company has strong branded products sold under its Krusteaz®, WildRoots®, Kretschmer® Wheat Germ and Alpine® Cider lines as well as several licensed product extensions. Continental Mills' products are sold through retail, foodservice, and club store channels throughout the United States.

