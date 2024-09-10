Krusteaz Introduces Revolutionary NEW Line of Refrigerated Pour & Bake Batters

In today's fast-paced world, families need solutions to simplify their lives. Krusteaz Batters help consumers enjoy the delicious outcome of scratch baking more easily than ever before. Whether only needing a few cupcakes for a friend or a full pan of brownies for a group, Krusteaz Batters meet any occasion and stay fresh for up to seven days in the refrigerator after opening, ready for whenever the baking mood strikes.

"Since The Krusteaz Company began in 1932 we have been focused on inspiring and empowering Makers everywhere with innovative and delicious baking mixes," said Andy Heily, President & CEO of The Krusteaz Company. "I'm so proud of our team for helping continue that legacy with the launch of Krusteaz Batters, delivering on ease, unmatched high quality and delicious taste all in one."

Krusteaz Batters are available in the following varieties:

Chocolate Brownie Batter provides scratch-like, rich, fudgy and decadent chocolate brownies. Each pouch makes an 8x8 pan of brownies or can be portioned for brownie bites.

provides scratch-like, rich, fudgy and decadent chocolate brownies. Each pouch makes an 8x8 pan of brownies or can be portioned for brownie bites. Chocolate Cupcake Batter delivers premium, moist and fluffy results that taste like they were made from scratch. Each pouch makes up to 8 cupcakes or one 9" cake, perfect for small groups or individual treats.

delivers premium, moist and fluffy results that taste like they were made from scratch. Each pouch makes up to 8 cupcakes or one 9" cake, perfect for small groups or individual treats. Vanilla Cupcake Batter comes together as fluffy and balanced premium cupcakes with sweet vanilla flavor. Each pouch makes up to 8 cupcakes or one 9' cake, ideal for having on hand for any time a sweet treat is needed.

Krusteaz Batters combine uncompromised quality with no artificial colors and no artificial preservatives. The Batters (MSRP $6.99) are available in the refrigerated dough section at Kroger and all Kroger supermarket banners. Additional retailer expansion is also planned for later this year.

For more information, visit Krusteaz.com.

About Krusteaz®

The Krusteaz story began in 1932 when Rose Charters created a just-add-water pie crust that was an industry first. Today, Krusteaz, the flagship brand of Continental Mills, Inc. dba The Krusteaz Company, remains a family-owned business that stands for innovative products, premium ingredients, and easy-to-make mixes to fit every occasion. The product line includes mixes for pancakes, waffles, muffins, quick breads, cookies, dessert bars, cornbread, crumb cakes and a line of Gluten Free products. Every box invites consumers to have fun in the kitchen, fuel their creativity and enjoy the possibilities Krusteaz mixes bring to the table.

SOURCE The Krusteaz Company