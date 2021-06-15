KRUUSE® Introduces the BUSTER® Complete Collar, a New Recovery Collar Solution for the Animal Health Market

DUBLIN, Ohio, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KRUUSE, the 125-year-old Danish company known for their long history of innovation in animal care, announced the introduction of the BUSTER Complete Collar for dogs, a new recovery cone collar solution that includes features to enhance animal comfort and safety during their post-operative recovery and recovery from minor injuries.

The BUSTER Complete Collar is Complete

This new, innovative collar unites all the best features from our current line of BUSTER Collars, which is why we gave it the name "Complete."

"At KRUUSE, we're passionate about innovation in animal care. Our product engineers have reimagined the typical cone collar to create a solution that works for veterinarians and the animals in their care," said Tino Bendix, KRUUSE's chief executive officer. "When pet owners take their dogs home wearing the new BUSTER Complete Collar, they can be assured that the collar offers maximum protection and comfort."

KRUUSE's BUSTER Complete dog collar aims to improve animal welfare through advanced features that help protect animals during recovery while also preserving comfort. Specifically, the BUSTER Complete Collar offers a custom fit that can be easily put on or taken off. It's available in seven sizes to accommodate a broad range of animal neck sizes, and the collar is anatomically designed around the dog's neck to promote increased comfort during sleep and rest.

Animals who wear the BUSTER collar enjoy full and uninterrupted vision due to the shield being made from 100 percent transparent polyethylene. The BUSTER collar includes outer banding to provide sound absorption for the animal and also prevents marking and scraping. And the BUSTER Complete Collar is an ideal choice for animals recovering from surgery or minor injuries and to protect lesions from irritation caused by the animal's continuous biting, licking or scratching.

KRUUSE products are available for veterinarians in the United States to order through Covetrus North America at www.northamerica.covetrus.com, Miller Veterinary Supply at www.millervet.supply, and Victor Medical Company at www.victormedical.com.

To learn more about the new BUSTER Complete Collar and to view size guidelines, visit the KRUUSE website at www.kruuse.com.

About KRUUSE

Established in 1896, KRUUSE is a leading global supplier of veterinary equipment. As the original creator of the BUSTER Elizabethan Dog Collar, we have a rich history in creating solutions that improve the well-being of animals before, during and after consultation with the veterinarian. The veterinarian is our most important partner and our highest priority. Our focus is on creating leading technologies and best-in-class products for the market. Visit us at www.kruuse.com for more information.

