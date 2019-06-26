Kruze Consulting Releases List of Top Boutique Law Firms Startups

SAN FRANCISCO, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kruze Consulting, a leading CFO consulting company for startups, today released the Top Boutique Law Firms for Startups list . The list is based off of an analysis of over $40 million in professional services spending across 180 seed, to Series C US startups with more than $1.4BN in combined funding. The main insight our data made clear was that the top two firms, Atrium and Silicon Legal Strategy, are the dominant boutique law firms focused on funded startups. These two firms were tied for the first spot in the list, servicing the same number of startups in the analysis. The top firms in our analysis are ranked by number of startup clients below.

Rank Law Firm #1 Silicon Legal Strategy #1 Atrium Tier 2 SPZ Legal Tier 2 VLP Law Group Tier 2 Hopkins & Carley Honorable Mention Fathom Law Honorable Mention Paradigm Counsel Honorable Mention Silicon Counsel Honorable Mention Tango Law Honorable Mention Capes Sokol Goodman

"We work with some of the best startups in the world, and our clients hire the best law firms in the world," said Vanessa Kruze, Founder and CEO of Kruze Consulting. "The data from this study confirms our core belief at Kruze - that Founders what to work with partner-level experts with whom they have good relationships."

"Representing emerging tech companies is a highly specialized practice that requires deep market experience, a relentless dedication to client service and a practical, "get-the-deal-done" perspective," said Andre Gharakhanian, Founding Partner at Silicon Legal Strategy. "Just as Kruze Consulting's clients benefit from an intense focus on startups, Silicon Legal's clients can count on us delivering advice that is tailored to their unique needs and informed by the most up-to-date trends in the startup ecosystem."

"Just as startups strive to use technology to drive innovation, Atrium is building technology to innovate the delivery and quality of our legal services," said Hans Kim, Managing Partner at Atrium. "We are on a mission to better leverage our legal team's expertise by ensuring they're focused on the value-added client work and in turn that our technology eliminates the burdensome administrative work. With over 400 happy clients in just two years, I think we're on to something, and we're honored to be recognized by Kruze Consulting as a leader in the startup legal space."

We find that Founders tend to utilize boutique firms for a wide spectrum of reasons, and eventually spread their work around to multiple firms as they grow. Some startups have a very small legal spend between funding rounds, so they don't need a comprehensive legal offering. The data also suggested that many Founders select a boutique firm (instead of a large firm) based on relationships and service since at smaller firms, Founders are likely to receive partner-level service. This analysis should be read in conjunction with Kruze Consult's previous Top 5 Startup Law Firm analysis, which revealed market share of the largest law firms in the startup legal space. We are excited to track these dynamics over time and offer updates to this analysis as more companies are incorporated into the dataset.

Kruze provides Startup CFO Consulting to over 170+ startups in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, New York, and other major startup hubs. To date, Kruze's clients have raised over $500 million in venture capital in the last 12 months and are market leading Saas, software, eCommerce, eHealth and FinTech startups. Founded in 2012 by Vanessa Kruze, a big four alum, startup controller and CPA, the firm handles all things accounting, tax, finance, & HR.

