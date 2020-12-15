Kryon Advances RPA for the Citizen Developers with New Version of Full-Cycle Automation 20.12

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kryon ®, the leading full-cycle automation solution provider known for its customer-centric approach to robotic process automation (RPA) and process discovery, today released Full-Cycle Automation Suite version 20.12, the only enterprise automation offering that combines process discovery, RPA, and analytics in a single, unified platform. Kryon Full-Cycle Automation v20.12 reveals valuable enhancements such as instant process identification and documentation, which remove barriers to large-scale RPA implementations, an enriched toolset for citizen developers, and a flexible robot orchestration mechanism.

Key features of Kryon Full-Cycle Automation v20.12 include:

Sourcing Ideas for Automation

Specific processes that have already been validated as good candidates for automation can be performed and recorded by a subject matter expert (SME) and streamed directly to the automation portfolio.

Process Discovery Accelerates Creation of Vital Documentation

Business analysts can now generate and edit BPMN (Business Process Model and Notation) diagrams of process maps, including all steps and variants, accelerating the vital documentation and optimization stage of the process automation lifecycle.

Increased Process Focus via Improved Search Algorithms

The Google-like instant search capability enabled by Kryon's recently launched real-time discovery engine now supports more complex search algorithms, allowing business users to quickly select and focus on their specific team's most relevant processes.

Data Privacy with Next-Gen Data Masking

Improved data redaction more accurately removes potentially sensitive information from data captured by Process Discovery.

Plug-and-Play Capability Empowers Citizen Developers

Fully dynamic automation commands allow citizen developers to add or replace new commands in"plug-and-play" mode. Kryon will also introduce a Software Development Kit (SDK) that will enable partners and customers to create their own automation commands and share them on the Kryon marketplace.

Maximizing Bot Efficiency Drives Scale (Preview Mode)

Businesses can orchestrate their virtual workforce for maximum productivity through smart queue management in ConsoleX, Kryon's advanced web-based management and monitoring dashboard. This more flexible workload distribution mechanism allows robots to share queues, eliminating bot idle time. Users can create multiple queues, decide how they are used, and let the smart queue management handle the rest.

"Kryon's mission is to accelerate process automation from weeks to days, ultimately scaling organizational transformation and delivering maximum impact. No other solution on the market discovers and maps processes right through to development, automation, optimization, and ongoing analysis like Kryon's Full-Cycle Automation," said Kryon CEO Harel Tayeb. "Full-Cycle Automation v20.12 builds on that promise with more sophisticated embedded process discovery functionality, orchestration and while also empowering citizen developers to be more hands-on in their automation programs."

Kryon Full-Cycle Automation v20.12 will be generally available in February 2021.

For more information or a demo on Kryon's Full-Cycle Automation 20.12 release, please contact Kryon .

ABOUT KRYON

Kryon ® is a leader in enterprise automation, offering the only platform on the market which encompasses both Process Discovery technology and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). The Kryon Full-Cycle Automation™ solution maximizes ROI by 352% according to Forrester Research and cuts RPA implementation time by up to 80 percent. Powered by proprietary AI technology, Kryon Process Discovery™ automatically generates a comprehensive picture of business processes, evaluates them, and recommends which ones to automate. Kryon offers desktop-based attended RPA, virtual-machine-based unattended RPA, or a hybrid combination of both. The company's award-winning suite is used by enterprises worldwide, including AIG, Allianz, Deutsche Telekom, EY, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, HP, Microsoft, Santander Bank, Singtel, Verizon, and Wyndham Hotel Group.

Contact:

Michelle Barry, Chameleon Collective

[email protected]

+1-603-809-2748

SOURCE Kryon

Related Links

https://www.kryonsystems.com/

