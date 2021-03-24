Kryon Becomes First Leading RPA Vendor to Earn International Data Privacy Management Certification

NEW YORK, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kryon ®, international innovators in user-friendly enterprise automation, robotic process automation (RPA) and process discovery, today announced it has earned the ISO 27701 certification, a data privacy extension that offers a framework for compliance with the EU's GDPR, California's CCPA, and other global data privacy standards. Achieving certification for this stringent framework ensures that automation projects created through Kryon Full-Cycle Automation are following best security practices each time software bots are handling sensitive corporate or personal data.

Because bots are often programmed to access sensitive systems and information as part of process automation projects, they can become targets of a cyberattack in which an attacker can exploit access to steal data or gain unauthorized access to systems and applications. ISO 27701, sometimes referred to as PIMS (Privacy Information Management System), creates a foundation for Personally Identifiable Information (PII) Controllers and PII Processors to secure customers' personal data. Consumer privacy is an ongoing concern in the age of constant data breaches and ISO 27701 certification is one way to mitigate the risk of compliance infractions and add support for meeting legislative requirements for data management.

For Kryon customers, this means improved data integrity and confidentiality, as well as practical guidelines for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving a PIMS that meets international standards. It is speculated that ISO 27701 could become the first widely adopted data privacy standard, putting Kryon Full-Cycle Automation customers ahead of the game when it comes to meeting future standards.

"An increasing number of healthcare, financial services, insurance, call centers, and technology organizations are creating RPA projects that require access to large amounts of personal data that must be protected," said Shay Antebi, Kryon CTO. "By becoming the first major RPA provider to achieve ISO 27701 certification, Kryon demonstrates our increased commitment to privacy regulation compliance. It is one way to assure our customers that data privacy is a top priority and sets a foundation for the secure processing and storage of their most valuable asset, the personal information of customers, employees, and partners."

ABOUT KRYON

A leading innovator in enterprise automation solutions, Kryon's Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platform provides customers with cutting-edge technology, enhanced integration, and unprecedented accessibility through its user-friendly interface. The Kryon Full-Cycle Automation™ solution includes first-to-market features like Real-Time Process Discovery for effortless mapping of business processes with comprehensive reporting, eliminating the need for costly consultants. Kryon is the first to offer Full-Cycle Automation as a Service (FCAaaS), an agile cloud-based suite combining rapid deployment with fast, flexible, scalability. Kryon offers desktop-based attended RPA, virtual-machine-based unattended RPA, or a hybrid combination of both. The company's award-winning suite is used by enterprises worldwide, including AIG, Allianz, Deutsche Telekom, EY, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, HP, Microsoft, Santander Bank, Singtel, Verizon, and Wyndham Hotel Group.

