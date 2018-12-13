Kryon Becomes the First and Only RPA Vendor to Achieve ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kryon®, a leading robotic process automation (RPA) solution provider known for its customer-centric approach and its unique technological innovations, including Kryon Process Discovery™, announced today that its information security management system has officially received ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification.

This marks the first time that an RPA vendor has received this internationally recognized certification, which is only issued after a comprehensive audit shows that a company complies with a stringent set of requirements protecting the security of customers' important information, such as financial details, intellectual property and employee details.

The world's most highly certified RPA vendor, Kryon had already received certification for ISO/IEC 9001 for controlling quality procedures. In addition, it is compliant with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

"At Kryon, we are committed to maintaining the highest level of information security in order to offer a premium RPA solution," said Kryon's CEO, Harel Tayeb. "Meeting the standards laid out by the International Organization for Standardization and the International Electrotechnical Commission is an important achievement. It reflects the value we place on the security of our customers' sensitive data."

This certification is applicable to every level of Kryon's IT infrastructure, including research & development, marketing, sales, support, training and professional services. It covers all of Kryon's cloud-based and on-premises solutions: Kryon Attended Automation, Kryon Unattended Automation, Kryon Hybrid Automation and Kryon Process Discovery™.

"We at Kryon believe that trust should not be given blindly to any technology, especially when woven throughout a business' processes," said Nathaniel Davidson, CTO of Kryon. "This ISO/IEC 27001:2013 accreditation is a reflection of our ongoing commitment to providing our customers with the level of security that they expect and deserve."

The requirements that companies must meet in order to receive ISO/IEC 27001 certification are laid out by ISO/IEC, a joint committee of the International Organization for Standardization and the International Electrotechnical Commission that sets international standards for information assets. Kryon's certification was granted by IQNet following preparation and submission by BDO, a leading global financial and auditing firm.

ABOUT KRYON

Kryon is a leader in enterprise automation, offering the only platform on the market which encompasses both Process Discovery and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). This end-to-end solution maximizes ROI and cuts implementation time by 80%. Powered by proprietary AI technology, Kryon Process Discovery™ automatically generates a comprehensive picture of business processes, evaluates them and recommends which ones to automate. Kryon offers attended (desktop) RPA, unattended (virtual-machine-based) RPA and a hybrid combination of both. The company's award-winning platform is used by enterprises worldwide, including AIG, Allianz, American Express, AT&T, Ernst & Young, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, HP, Microsoft, Santander Bank, Singtel Optus, Verizon and Wyndham Hotel Group.

