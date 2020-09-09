Kryon Customer and Partner Outstanding Achievement Awards and "Bot Camp" Hackathon Winners Announced at the Kryon Automation Olympics Awards Ceremony

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kryon ®, the leading full-cycle automation solution provider known for its customer-centric approach to robotic process automation (RPA) and process discovery, announced the winners of its customer and partner outstanding achievement awards, and its recently completed "Bot Camp" global hackathon at the inaugural Kryon Automation Olympics on Tuesday, September 8.

Bot Camp Citizen Developers

Bot Camp developers were awarded gold, silver, and bronze medals and cash prizes for developing the most innovative and impactful automation wizards that push the boundaries of robotic process automation. "We were astounded by the creativity, diversity, and scope of the Bot Camp entries we received," said Harel Tayeb, CEO of Kryon. "This event proves the untapped talent and innovation of citizen developers around the world and the impact they can bring to today's real-world challenges."

Hundreds of developers participated in the challenge, creating automation wizards that address issues across healthcare, HR, retail, banking, manufacturing, finance, logistics, media, and E-learning. Entries spanned issues from tracking adverse drug reactions and anti-money laundering compliance to logistics management and multi-language check signature matching.

Participants were required to submit a three-minute video and accompanying written submission demonstrating their wizard and what it could achieve. Submissions were judged according to seven-point criteria—including overall impact, resiliency, and scalability—by an expert panel of RPA executives.

Bot Camp winners and their medal-earning wizards were awarded at the Kryon Automation Olympics :

Gold: Abhi Saxena and Ishi Saxena for their Intelligent Pharma Bot

and for their Intelligent Pharma Bot Silver: Eduard Zhereliuk for his Customer Complaints Resolver for Retail Business Bot

Bronze: Sasidharan T for his Signature Verification Bot

Kryon Customer and Partner Parade of Champions

The virtual awards ceremony also included a "Parade of Champions" recognizing top performance from Kryon customers and partners:

Savviest Citizen Develope rs: Lubica Denkova , Yixian Chen , Huawei

rs: , , Huawei Savviest Citizen Developers : Chen Kiat Chia , Great Eastern Life

: , Great Eastern Life Best Digital Twin Implementation : Sascha Steinberg , Deutsche Telecom

: , Deutsche Telecom Leader in Digital Transformation : Debby de Gelder , Visma | Raet

: , Visma | Raet Fastest Time-To-Value : Adam Staude , Milwaukee Tool

: , Milwaukee Tool Highest ROI: Janesh Patel , Wyndham Hotels and Resorts

, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts First to Implement Full-Cycle Automation : Phillip Diskerud , LTCG

: , LTCG Best WFH (Work from Home) Innovation : Karl Sonta , Implementation: Verizon

: , Implementation: Verizon Fastest Growing RPA Adoption: Phairach Watcharatangtrirong, CP-All

Awards also recognized partner excellence:

Best Technical Implementation: Shlomi Kot , EZ-ROI

, EZ-ROI Biggest Deployment : Marc Vietor , Software AG

: Software AG Biggest Deployment : Reshef Radin, HMS

: Reshef Radin, HMS Best COVID-19 Partner Implementation: Luiz Filho , BSB Technologies for the Brazilian Ministry of Health

In the spirit of friendly competition, The Kryon Automation Olympics celebrated the unique synergy between human workers and performance-driven robots. RPA and the pinnacle of sports share central common goals: performance, agility, and speed.

The entertaining half-day event (which is now available on-demand) attracted over 5,000 registrants and included a keynote address from Earvin "Magic" Johnson, two-time inductee into the Basketball Hall of Fame and member of the legendary "Dream Team" that captured the Gold for the U.S. at the 1992 Summer Olympics. Customers like Wyndham Hotels and Resorts and Verizon shared transformative RPA success stories, analysts shared insights on key industry trends, and Kryon launched its Full-Cycle Automation-as-a-Service powered by AWS and it's real-time Process Discover v20.9.

Robotic Process Automation is a test of speed, agility, and ability to solve business pain points by creating greater efficiency and accuracy in business processes. Kryon is at the forefront of this technology, providing the only full-cycle automation solution on the market.

For more information, please contact Kryon .

ABOUT KRYON

Kryon ® is a leader in enterprise automation, offering the only platform on the market which encompasses both Process Discovery technology and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). The Kryon Full-Cycle Automation™ solution maximizes ROI by 352% according to Forrester Research and cuts RPA implementation time by up to 80 percent. Powered by proprietary AI technology, Kryon Process Discovery™ automatically generates a comprehensive picture of business processes, evaluates them, and recommends which ones to automate. Kryon offers desktop-based attended RPA, virtual-machine-based unattended RPA, or a hybrid combination of both. The company's award-winning suite is used by enterprises worldwide, including AIG, Allianz, Deutsche Telekom, EY, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, HP, Microsoft, Santander Bank, Verizon, and Wyndham Hotel Group.

Contact:

Michelle Barry, Chameleon Collective

[email protected]

+1.603.809.2748

SOURCE Kryon

Related Links

https://www.kryonsystems.com

