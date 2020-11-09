Kryon Expands Global Channel Partner Ecosystem with Eight New Resellers

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kryon ®, the leading full-cycle automation solution provider known for its customer-centric approach to robotic process automation (RPA) and process discovery, welcomed new members to its Channel Partner Program in 2020 . As part of Kryon's global network of RPA resellers, these new members have access to world-class sales training and education on the innovative technology and revenue potential of the enterprise automation market.

"Kryon welcomes our latest channel partners to the fold. Kryon's strategy is to help its partners stand out in the market and create superior impact on customers. We look forward to working closely with these organizations from all over the world that share our belief that RPA is an explosive market poised for widespread adoption over the next three years," said Harel Tayeb, CEO of Kryon. "Together, we can truly drive a mutually profitable business model for enterprise customers while delivering Kryon Full-Cycle Automation, the industry's most innovative solution with proven ROI ."

The new Kryon Channel Partners are:

Agilify Automation ( North America )

) Anna Partners ( Israel )

) Cxrus Solutions, Pte. ( Asia-Pacific )

) Indra Brazil ( Latin America )

( ) KPMG ( Israel )

) Matrix ( Israel )

) ProVision IT Group (EMEA)

Reveal Group ( North America )

) Serikat (EMEA)

"Agilify is committed to ensuring our clients are successful with their intelligent automation journey," said Doug Thompson, CEO of Agilify Automation. "We are looking forward to pairing Kryon's technology with our practitioner expertise to assure our clients are reaching the most value and success with their automation investments."

RPA is expected to have a breakthrough year in 2021, with some industry experts predicting nearly 20 percent growth globally compared to 2020. Value-added resellers and channel providers that are already selling enterprise technology to financial services, insurance, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, and telecom customers can expect increased demand for automation in the coming year.

"Kryon is a strategic addition to our digital operation practice, enabling Minsait to provide AI-based, Full-Cycle Automation to our customers in Brazil," said Marcus Luz, Head of Digital Business & Executive Director at Minsait in Brazil, an Indra company.

Enterprise technology resellers can plan now to capture their share of this staggering revenue potential by attending the invite-only Kryon Partner Summit.

"This two-day, interactive summit will explore the latest use cases, inspire confidence in the value proposition of RPA, and provide expert training on Kryon's latest innovations, including the industry's first cloud delivery of Full-Cycle Automation," said Daniel Peled, Senior Vice President of Channel Sales at Kryon."

For more information on the Kryon Partner Program, visit https://www.kryonsystems.com/channel-partner-program/ .

ABOUT KRYON

Kryon ® is a leader in enterprise automation, offering the only platform on the market which encompasses both Process Discovery technology and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). The Kryon Full-Cycle Automation™ solution maximizes ROI by 352% according to Forrester Research and cuts RPA implementation time by up to 80 percent. Powered by proprietary AI technology, Kryon Process Discovery™ automatically generates a comprehensive picture of business processes, evaluates them, and recommends which ones to automate. Kryon offers desktop-based attended RPA, virtual-machine-based unattended RPA, or a hybrid combination of both. The company's award-winning suite is used by enterprises worldwide, including AIG, Allianz, Deutsche Telekom, EY, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, HP, Microsoft, Santander Bank, Singtel, Verizon, and Wyndham Hotel Group.

Contact:

Michelle Barry, Chameleon Collective

[email protected]

+1 603-809-2748

SOURCE Kryon

Related Links

https://www.kryonsystems.com/

