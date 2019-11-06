Kryon Identified as a "Leader and High Achiever" in NelsonHall's NEAT Vendor Evaluation for Intelligent Automation Platforms

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kryon®, a leading robotic process automation (RPA) and AI solution provider known for its business-centric approach and unique full-cycle automation, today proudly announced its recognition as a leader and high achiever in NelsonHall's Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) for Intelligent Automation (IA) Platforms. The evaluation provided a comprehensive and objective analysis of Kryon's Automation Suite, including Attended, Unattended, and Hybrid Automation and Kryon Process Discovery™.

This recognition comes from a top-line assessment based on end-to-end basis and use cases where IA platforms are typically applied. The comprehensive analysis evaluated the strength of the top 11 IA platforms on the market and rated Kryon along with other major players such as UiPath, Automation Anywhere, and Blue Prism.

According to NelsonHall, the current global IA platform market size is ~$1.1bn and will grow to ~$15.2bn by 2023, a growth of 69% CAGR. NEAT's evaluation further validates Kryon as a leading option in this space, even predicting that its Process Discovery™ tool is on "a viable route to owning a reasonable share of the midmarket in automation."

"We are thrilled the NelsonHall NEAT study identified Kryon as an industry leader in important cases such as Bot / Human Co-Working SSC Capability, Ability for Business Owners to Develop Automations, and Ease of Intelligent Automation Adoption & Scaling," said Harel Tayeb, CEO of Kryon. "Our systems were recognized for simple automation design, strong computer vision capabilities and a self-developed process discovery tool that offers differentiation from Celonis partner firms. We aim to continue our upward trajectory as leaders in optimizing businesses and increasing profitability with our automation solutions."

This NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) analyzes the performance of vendors offering Intelligent Automation platforms. The NEAT tool allows strategic sourcing managers to assess the capability of vendors across a range of criteria and business situations and identify the best performing vendors overall, and with a specific focus on ease of IA adoption & scaling, bot/human co-working, end-to-end IA, and enabling business process owners to develop automations.

NelsonHall's Mike Smart, Senior Analyst, Digital Transformation Technologies & Services, said: "NelsonHall rated Kryon as a Leader in Intelligent Automation Platforms due to its automated discovery and bot development canvas supporting clients' use of attended and unattended bots. In particular, clients called out Kryon's user friendly platform and strong support which empowered its users to identify applicable processes and create bots."

To read the report, download it here.

To learn more about Kryon and its offerings, please visit https://www.kryonsystems.com

About Kryon

Kryon® is a leader in enterprise automation, offering the only platform on the market which encompasses both Process Discovery™ and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). This end-to-end solution maximizes ROI and cuts implementation time by up to 80%. Powered by proprietary AI technology, Kryon Process Discovery™ automatically generates a comprehensive picture of business processes, evaluates them and recommends which ones to automate. Kryon offers attended (desktop) RPA, unattended (virtual-machine-based) RPA and a hybrid combination of both. The company's award-winning platform is used by enterprises worldwide, including AIG, Ernst & Young, Deutsche Telecom, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, HP, Microsoft, Santander Bank, Singtel Optus, Sberbank, Verizon and Wyndham Hotel Group.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in next generation IT and business services. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. For service providers, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies.

