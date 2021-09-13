Kryon Launches Free Version of Process Discovery to Empower Business Teams to Maximize Productivity

New SaaS offering identifies repetitive tasks that limit teams' productivity and provides actionable insights on improvement opportunities for any business

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kryon®, the pioneers of full-cycle automation with an innovative approach to robotic process automation (RPA) and process discovery, today announced the launch of its free offering of its groundbreaking tool, Kryon Process Discovery™. The cloud-native Software-as-a-Service Process Discovery tool - now available for free - helps business teams automatically uncover blind spots and reveal hidden productivity bottlenecks.

Pioneered by Kryon over three years ago, Process Discovery has already proven to be a successful tool as a standalone solution or as part of the Kryon Full-Cycle Automation Suite. By creating a free Discovery-as-a-Service offering designed specifically for business users, Kryon is putting its award-winning technology into the hands of those who need it most: managers and employees who spend hours each day on mundane, repetitive tasks that hold them back from meeting their productivity goals.

"Our latest research shows that more than 30 percent of global employees feel they waste half their day or more performing mundane, repetitive tasks better suited to bots. But most business teams don't have the resources to quickly and easily understand where the barriers to productivity are lurking, especially in this remote environment. With this free version of Process Discovery, Kryon is providing any business, regardless of its size or budget, with a holistic understanding of their business processes," said Harel Tayeb, CEO of Kryon. "Our new SaaS offering is designed to make process optimization and automation accessible to any business user, regardless of technical background. It will provide the visibility they need to take the next step on their digital excellence journey."

With this free version of Kryon Process Discovery, users can invite up to five team members, select the business apps they want to analyze, download a discovery bot and then just go about their daily tasks. The tool will seamlessly discover where and how repetitive work takes place and generate a detailed view of the team's processes.

Users receive weekly updates with actionable insights directly into their inbox, including top applications used by their team, time spent on repetitive tasks, recommendations on which processes they could automate, and potential cost savings from automation. On top of weekly emails users get access to a dashboard with all discovered processes, valuable statistics, and handy video previews.

This one-of-a-kind free offering has no obligation and conveniently allows teams to experience the value of process intelligence without the purchase of a bundled solution. Initially, this new offering will be rolled out to select customers and then opened up to all interested companies. Learn how to get your team started with Kryon Process Discovery™.

About Kryon

A leading innovator in enterprise automation solutions, Kryon's Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platform provides customers with cutting-edge technology, enhanced integration, and unprecedented accessibility through its user-friendly interface. The Kryon Full-Cycle Automation™ solution includes first-to-market features like Real-Time Process Discovery for effortless mapping of business processes with comprehensive reporting, eliminating the need for costly consultants. Kryon is the first to offer Full-Cycle Automation as a Service (FCAaaS), an agile cloud-based suite combining rapid deployment with fast, flexible scalability. Kryon offers desktop-based attended RPA, virtual-machine-based unattended RPA, or a hybrid combination of both. The company's award-winning suite is used by enterprises worldwide, including AIG, Allianz, Deutsche Telekom, EY, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, HP, Microsoft, Santander Bank, Singtel, Verizon, and Wyndham Hotel Group.

