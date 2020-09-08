Kryon Launches Market-first Real-time Process Discovery to Bolster its Full-Cycle Automation Solution

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kryon ®, the leading full-cycle automation solution provider known for its customer-centric approach to robotic process automation (RPA) and process discovery, is announcing first-to-market real-time process discovery. Real-time Kryon Process Discovery™ (version 20.9) further strengthens the Full-Cycle Automation Suite by enabling enterprises to swiftly identify business processes across the entire organization, and then implement thousands of robots to scale up automation.

Discover Which Processes to Automate in Minutes

Today, process analysis initiatives are limited to a handful of departments due to technological limitations and the time and effort involved. With real-time Process Discovery built into the latest version of Kryon Full-Cycle Automation, companies can know within minutes the processes best-suited for bots. And not just in one or a few departments, but across the entire organization. By identifying more possible use cases for automation, including those that span across multiple departments, real-time Process Discovery maximizes efficiency and increases the return on investment in enterprise automation.

Delivering on the Promise of Scalability

Scale has been a pervasive barrier to the widespread adoption of RPA. That ends today, as Kryon Full-Cycle Automation Suite can now support the deployment of tens of thousands of robots. In addition, ConsoleX , Kryon's next generation orchestration tool, which was launched back in April 2020, has also been upgraded to support large-scale bot deployments. A single server can now process hundreds of triggers simultaneously, so bots are always utilized at their best capacity, ultimately increasing ROI. Further, Console X delivers immediate insights into bot performance and automatically troubleshoots any issues.

"As leaders in process intelligence, Kryon continues to innovate and push boundaries to bring more value to our customers. Real-time Kryon Process Discovery is truly a revolutionary technological leap from where we were two years ago when we launched Kryon Process Discovery in June 2018," said Harel Tayeb, CEO of Kryon Systems. "Kryon is changing the RPA game with the fastest process discovery technology in the industry. Currently, the industry standard is days to weeks to analyze and map processes in one team; with the newest version of Full-Cycle Automation, Kryon has reduced that to minutes and scaled up to hundreds of users."

Other key enhancements to Kryon Full-Cycle Automation include:

Large-scale data collection: Ability to support data collection for thousands of users in real-time

Real-time process mapping: Ability to map all processes automatically without manual intervention or input from business analysts, reducing total cost of ownership (TCO) and speeding up time to implementation

Industry-leading data analysis accuracy: Ability to automatically discover business processes with more than 90% accuracy

Improved user experience: The Process Discovery platform is redesigned to enable a real-time experience for the user.

Google-like search form will guide the user to find the most relevant candidates for automation



Handy video preview of each process to shorten the initial review process, replacing the need to interview an SME



Statistics to support overall understanding of the process impact

Dynamic process context: Ability to account for any changes in processes as they occur, a critical step to ensure all variations of the process are identified and the most efficient one is automated.

Version 20.9 of Kryon Process Discovery™ with real-time capabilities will be generally available at the end of September 2020.

About Kryon

Kryon ® is a leader in enterprise automation, offering the only platform on the market which encompasses both Process Discovery technology and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). The Kryon Full-Cycle Automation™ solution maximizes ROI by 352% according to Forrester Research and cuts RPA implementation time by up to 80 percent. Powered by proprietary AI technology, Kryon Process Discovery™ automatically generates a comprehensive picture of business processes, evaluates them, and recommends which ones to automate. Kryon offers desktop-based attended RPA, virtual-machine-based unattended RPA, or a hybrid combination of both. The company's award-winning suite is used by enterprises worldwide, including AIG, Allianz, Deutsche Telekom, EY, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, HP, Santander Bank, Verizon, and Wyndham Hotel Group.

