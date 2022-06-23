Kryon Named "Best Robotic Process Automation Company" in 5th Annual Artificial Intelligence Breakthrough Awards Program

Powered by patented visual recognition technology, Kryon RPA combines advanced IMR and OCR capabilities to record and execute processes on any application, including Citrix, web-based, legacy and desktop, without the need for integration.

Additionally, Kryon RPA-as-a-service is the first major RPA vendor product to be delivered via AWS, making it easier to deploy RPA than ever, from anywhere. This full network infrastructure enables fast and efficient scalability by providing quick deployment, reliability, and rapid response to change.

"We offer our customers a unique full-cycle solution which combines innovative and best-in-class RPA and AI to empower enterprises to optimize their business and increase profitability. Importantly, our platform enables companies to embrace their digital transformation," said Kryon CEO Harel Tayeb. "An independent study found that Kryon's RPA delivers a 3-year ROI of 352% - the best in the industry. Our platform also offers the highest level of security. In fact, Kryon was the first RPA vendor to earn its ISO 27701 certification in March 2021."

The mission of the AI Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of AI and machine learning related categories, including AI platforms, Deep Learning, Smart Robotics, Business Intelligence, Natural Language Processing, industry specific AI applications and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,950 nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.

"Organizations need to be able to identify all the processes they should automate and have the ability to automatically create automation workflows," said James Johnson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. "The Kryon RPA platform delivers a breakthrough solution to address this need, setting the standard for secure, scalable, and cost-efficient robotic process automation management and optimization. We extend our sincere congratulations to the Kryon team on being our choice for 'Best Robotic Process Automation Company.'"

Kryon is also the first to offer Full-Cycle Automation as a Service (FCAaaS), an agile cloud-based suite combining rapid deployment with fast, flexible, scalability. Kryon offers desktop-based attended RPA, virtual-machine-based unattended RPA, or a hybrid combination of both.

About Kryon

Kryon®, now part of Nintex, the global standard for process intelligence and automation, is a leading innovator in enterprise automation, offering the only unified platform on the market which encompasses Process Discovery and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). The Kryon Full-Cycle Automation™ solution maximizes ROI by 352% according to Forrester Research and cuts RPA implementation time by up to 80%. Powered by proprietary AI technology, first-to-market Kryon Process Discovery™ automatically generates a comprehensive picture of business processes, evaluates them, and recommends which ones to automate. Kryon was the first to offer Full-Cycle Automation as a Service (FCAaaS), an agile cloud-based suite offering rapid deployment, flexibility and scalability. Kryon offers desktop-based attended RPA and guide learning, virtual-machine-based unattended RPA, or a hybrid combination of both. The company's award-winning suite is used by enterprises worldwide, including AIG, Allianz, Deutsche Telekom, EY, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, HP, Long Term Care Group, Microsoft, Singtel, Verizon, and Wyndham Hotel Group.

About Nintex

Nintex is the global standard for process intelligence and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Process Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

About AI Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, NLP, Vision, Biometrics and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com.

Contact:

Michelle Barry

Chameleon Collective for Nintex Kryon

[email protected]

+1 603-809-2748

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1845642/Kryon.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902103/Kryon_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Kryon