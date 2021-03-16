Kryon Recognized as a Leader in Robotic Process Automation by Independent Research Firm

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kryon®, international innovators in user-friendly enterprise automation, robotic process automation (RPA) and process discovery, is recognized as a leader in the recent report, The Forrester Wave™: Robotic Process Automation, Q1 2021 - The 14 Providers That Matter Most and How They Stack Up. Achieving the highest scores possible (5.0 on a scale of 0-5) in the criteria of product vision and delivery model, Kryon "leads with business process discovery". Kryon also received the highest marks possible in the sub-criteria of discovery, scale experience and RPA SaaS and platform support.

The Forrester Wave report states, "The vision of this company is all about accelerating time-to-production from weeks and months to a few days…It approaches the market with Full-Cycle Automation, which spans task and process mining, process discovery, automation, and continuous automation improvement. To further scale its offering, it designed a way to embed its automation solution into partner platforms , including Software AG and Verint."

According to the report, "Kryon is a great fit for companies seeking a solution that tackles RPA from a business process optimization angle combined with a focus on businesspeople and citizen developers building and running the bots."

"We are proud to be recognized by Forrester as a leader in RPA. The RPA industry is rapidly changing, and as we come out of the pandemic, we are seeing our customers require highly scalable, easy-to-use end-to-end RPA solutions," said Harel Tayeb, Kryon CEO. "We have always led through innovation and will continue to do so. We believe receiving the top scores possible in the critical areas of product vision and delivery shows that our Full-Cycle Automation solution addresses today's pain points with the only solution on the market which combines process discovery, cutting-tech RPA and analytics."

Kryon was one of 14 companies selected to participate in the 2021 Q1 Forrester Wave evaluation, an examination of key players in the exploding RPA market. Each company was assessed against 25 criteria that are grouped into three top-level categories: current offering, strategy, and market presence.

With its comprehensive design studio that is suitable for business users, citizen developers, and experienced RPA developers alike, Kryon's Full-Cycle Automation offers organizations a holistic solution with robust integration abilities and remarkable ease-of-use. And with the introduction of Full Cycle Automation-as-a-Service , powered by Amazon Web Services, cloud-based delivery means users can be up and running within 24 hours without extensive technical knowledge or RPA background.

A leading innovator in enterprise automation solutions, Kryon's Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platform provides customers with cutting-edge technology, enhanced integration, and unprecedented accessibility through its user-friendly interface. The Kryon Full-Cycle Automation™ solution includes first-to-market features like Real-Time Process Discovery for effortless mapping of business processes with comprehensive reporting, eliminating the need for costly consultants. Kryon is the first to offer Full-Cycle Automation as a Service (FCAaaS), an agile cloud-based suite combining rapid deployment with fast, flexible, scalability. Kryon offers desktop-based attended RPA, virtual-machine-based unattended RPA, or a hybrid combination of both. The company's award-winning suite is used by enterprises worldwide, including AIG, Allianz, Deutsche Telekom, EY, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, HP, Microsoft, Santander Bank, Singtel, Verizon, and Wyndham Hotel Group.

