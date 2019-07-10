Kryon Recognized as a Niche Player in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation Software

NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kryon®, a leading robotic process automation (RPA) and AI solution provider known for its business-centric approach and unique full-cycle automation, today announced inclusion by Gartner, Inc. in the first ever Gartner Magic Quadrant for RPA Software in the Niche Players quadrant. In our view, this report marks global recognition of Kryon's RPA technology as it penetrates the mainstream, transforming the future of the enterprise.

According to the Gartner report, "As a market, RPA is still relatively small, with a total revenue of slightly less than $850 million in 2018. However, RPA is the fastest-growing software subsegment officially tracked by Gartner, with year-on-year growth of over 63% in 2018." This can be seen, "As organizations look for ways to improve operational efficiency and integrate legacy systems with new enterprise applications and digital business, robotic process automation continues to grow its footprint."

"We are excited to be a part of a technological revolution. We believe that the first Magic Quadrant for RPA Software paves the path for global acceptance and understanding of the capabilities of RPA. Our innovative teams continuously work towards Kryon's mission of optimizing businesses and increasing profitability with our full-cycle automation solution," said Harel Tayeb, CEO of Kryon. "We tirelessly continue to develop our portfolio to enable realization of an AI-based full-cycle automation with process discovery technology, for every employee across all industries. We aim to be the go-to provider for any enterprise looking to quickly and efficiently transform their business to be part of the future workspace environment, where robots and humans work seamlessly together across the organization."

Gartner identifies that: "The next challenge revolves around separating the reality from the hype surrounding artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and so-called cognitive capabilities — in terms of the genesis of the RPA market, and its ongoing development...These include: Automated business process/task discovery, which can help organizations identify processes and task patterns that could be automated by RPA or an iBPMS."

Kryon was first-to-market with its automated Ai-based discovery technology, Kryon Process Discovery™, with customers experiencing the ability to scale up RPA and implement it five times faster. The only tool of its kind, Kryon Process Discovery used patented AI technology to automatically identify work processes, visually map the main path and variants of any given process, evaluate their suitability for automation.

