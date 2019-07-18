Kryon Recognized as Major Contender in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix™ for Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Technology

NEW YORK, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kryon®, a leading robotic process automation (RPA) and AI solution provider known for its business-centric approach and unique full-cycle automation, today announced inclusion by Everest Group in its PEAK Matrix™ for Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Technology Vendors 2019. The report recognizes Kryon as a Major Contender.

"Kryon has a vision to enable seamless collaboration between human and digital workers and aims to achieve this vision through a cloud-based RPA platform with integrated capabilities to identify, optimize, and automate processes at scale," said Amardeep Modi, Practice Director, Everest Group. "Expansion of its client base, value delivered to clients, and investments in developing differentiated capabilities such as Kryon Process Discovery™ and cloud-based offerings have contributed to its increased market impact and reinforced its position as a Major Contender on the 2019 RPA Products PEAK Matrix."

Following reference calls with Kryon's customers, the report emphasizes Kryon's:

Mix of attended and unattended automation solutions (hybrid)

High level of satisfaction for product support

Platform scalability

Ability to integrate with enterprise applications.

"We are honored to be included in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix for RPA, whose analysts have multi-dimensional experience in the automation and RPA field," said Harel Tayeb, CEO of Kryon. "Kryon aims to be the preferred vendor for organizations which are prioritizing business transformation. With our full-cycle automation suite, our customers can realize best-of-breed AI-based RPA with process discovery technology."

A complimentary copy of a report extract is available on the Kryon website here.

About Kryon

Kryon is a leader in enterprise automation, offering the only platform on the market which encompasses both Process Discovery technology and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). This full-cycle solution maximizes ROI and cuts implementation time by 80%. Powered by proprietary AI technology, Kryon Process Discovery™ automatically generates a comprehensive picture of business processes, evaluates them and recommends which ones to automate. Kryon offers desktop-based attended RPA, virtual-machine-based unattended RPA or a hybrid combination of both. The company's award-winning suite is used by enterprises worldwide, including AIG, Allianz, AT&T, Deutsche Telekom, Ernst & Young, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, HP, Microsoft, Santander Bank, Singtel Optus, Verizon and Wyndham Hotel Group.

