Kryon Redefines No-Code RPA Development with New Studio+

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kryon®, the pioneers of full-cycle automation with an innovative approach to robotic process automation (RPA) and process discovery, announced the upcoming launch of Studio+, a completely new version of its business user-friendly automation creation tool. Studio+ is integrated into Kryon's award-winning Full-Cycle Automation Suite and delivers a frictionless user experience and intuitive approach to automation development. Users ranging from seasoned RPA developers working in automation centers of excellence to line-of-business employees in departments such as HR or finance, can all leverage Studio+ to accelerate the planning, development, and deployment of AI-powered software bots.

"Kryon Studio+ delivers on the promise of no-code software and advances our vision for the future of work, making it easier than ever for business users to be part of the automation revolution," said Shay Antebi, CTO of Kryon. "Studio+ is the only tool on the market that enables business users, regardless of technical proficiency, to collaborate seamlessly on an automation project. The result is a faster, higher quality bot production and deployment cycle that reaps more value and ROI from automation investments, in a matter of days instead of weeks."

Key advancements in Kryon Studio+ include:

Improved automation editing experience: The single-screen, drag-and-drop user interface (UI) makes it easier than ever to define activities and automate business applications. Teams can work together to create an efficient process workflow without needing programming skills. Further, Studio+ offers offline support, so team members can continue working even when disconnected from the network and sync back up when they're online.

The single-screen, drag-and-drop user interface (UI) makes it easier than ever to define activities and automate business applications. Teams can work together to create an efficient process workflow without needing programming skills. Further, Studio+ offers offline support, so team members can continue working even when disconnected from the network and sync back up when they're online. Modular approach to planning and development: Studio+ guides users to design automation projects from the top-down. This approach enables better adherence to RPA development best practices, stronger reusability, and easier testing.

Studio+ guides users to design automation projects from the top-down. This approach enables better adherence to RPA development best practices, stronger reusability, and easier testing. Future-forward process recording technology : powered by Kryon's patented, next-generation computer vision, the Smart Recorder automatically identifies the UI technology of the target applications removing the need for a developer to have pre-existing knowledge about these applications. This dramatically simplifies screen automation activities for non-technical users.

: powered by Kryon's patented, next-generation computer vision, the Smart Recorder automatically identifies the UI technology of the target applications removing the need for a developer to have pre-existing knowledge about these applications. This dramatically simplifies screen automation activities for non-technical users. Embedded collaboration features for breakthrough productivity. Productivity and efficiency in the enterprise rely on teamwork. Designed for collaboration between different teams and users with various skillsets, Studio+ supports the company-wide scalability of production-ready bots. Team members can easily assign specific parts of a process workflow to collaborators, who are automatically notified.

Productivity and efficiency in the enterprise rely on teamwork. Designed for collaboration between different teams and users with various skillsets, Studio+ supports the company-wide scalability of production-ready bots. Team members can easily assign specific parts of a process workflow to collaborators, who are automatically notified. Seamless Process Discovery integration: Any process identified as suitable for automation by Kryon Process Discovery can be streamed directly to Studio+ as a pre-built automation with all the workflow steps and conditions already built out. This maximizes value for Kryon Full-Cycle Automation and enables companies to accelerate automation initiatives across their entire business.

Any process identified as suitable for automation by Kryon can be streamed directly to Studio+ as a pre-built automation with all the workflow steps and conditions already built out. This maximizes value for Kryon Full-Cycle Automation and enables companies to accelerate automation initiatives across their entire business. Production-ready automation projects with built-in quality control: Once a team is done building out an automation project, making it production-ready is a breeze. New features such as the Studio Debugger, Automation Testing, and Environment Management help business users quickly get their bots into production with minimal technical requirements.

Recognized as an industry trendsetter, Kryon designed Studio+ with an eye on the future of RPA and the growing citizen developer movement. Studio+ furthers sets a high standard for secure, scalable, and cost-efficient RPA development and deployment.

Attendees of the Kryon Automation Expedition will get a preview of Studio+ before it is available to the public. Studio+ beta version will be available at the end of 2021.

About Kryon

A leading innovator in enterprise automation solutions, Kryon's Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platform provides customers with cutting-edge technology, enhanced integration, and unprecedented accessibility through its user-friendly interface. The Kryon Full-Cycle Automation™ solution includes first-to-market features like Real-Time Process Discovery for effortless mapping of business processes with comprehensive reporting, eliminating the need for costly consultants. Kryon is the first to offer Full-Cycle Automation as a Service (FCAaaS), an agile cloud-based suite combining rapid deployment with fast, flexible scalability. Kryon offers desktop-based attended RPA, virtual-machine-based unattended RPA, or a hybrid combination of both. The company's award-winning suite is used by enterprises worldwide, including AIG, Allianz, Deutsche Telekom, EY, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, HP, Microsoft, Santander Bank, Singtel, Verizon, and Wyndham Hotel Group.

