Kryon Seizes the Future of RPA With Dramatic Rebrand That Captures The Power of Human and Robotic Collaboration

For nearly a decade, Kryon has been defining the future of the RPA space by speaking the language of business. Its innovative process automation solutions, powered by its own patented AI technologies, are engineered with a deep functional understanding of how large enterprises operate. Today, the company is taking RPA a step further with a comprehensive solution designed to address the entire scope of business automation needs - from process discovery to virtual workforce optimization. The company's aggressive innovation reflects the explosive growth for RPA Software and Services market forecast by Global Market Insights to reach $5 billion by 2024 and per HfS, expected to grow at a CAGR of 54%.

The rapid growth of RPA is aligned with a workplace that stands ready – and welcoming – of automation, as a recent Kryon survey of 1000 employees across US enterprises demonstrates. Respondents indicated they would not only embrace automation to relieve them from burdensome, time-consuming tasks but they further believe RPA would enable them to contribute greater value and innovation to their organizations.

Harel Tayeb, CEO of Kryon explained, "Kryon's uniqueness is our ability to deliver solutions that address the needs of the business and not simply those of IT. Our RPA platform now goes well beyond just replicating a user's actions to a comprehensive solution and methodology that integrates smart analytic tools and cutting-edge AI technology to deliver the highest ROI in the industry." Tayeb continued, "The new brand with its clean, simple design reflects this evolution and our commitment to enabling agile enterprise transformation."

Leading the company's rebrand is a new website that communicates the strength and breadth of Kryon's end-to-end solution. Its logo has also been re-designed as a striking and richly communicative half blue/half gold icon, representing the close collaboration of robots and humans in the future workplace. And by shortening Kryon Systems to Kryon, the company now reflects its simple and clean approach to RPA in its very name.

"As the RPA category matures quickly, winners and losers are quickly being established. Kryon's multi-touch re-brand enables us to communicate our leadership to the world's most demanding enterprises. They know they need process automation, but they need it smartly, unobtrusively, and in a way that never stops improving," said Tayeb.

Under the leadership of CEO Harel Tayeb, Kryon's workforce has quadrupled in size while expanding into the banking, financial services and insurance spaces. With its expansion in the EMEA and APAC markets in Germany and Singapore, as well as new U.S. offices in New York and Atlanta, Kryon continues to invest in extending its R&D leadership, building operations and expanding its industry presence. These milestones followed a $12 million Series B financing round in September of 2017, led by Aquiline Technology Growth (ATG) and Vertex Venture.

ABOUT KRYON

Founded in 2008, Kryon delivers innovative, intelligent Robotic Process Automation (RPA) that speaks the language of business. This understanding of enterprise operation yields solutions that enable true digital transformation. Using patented AI technologies, our Intelligent RPA platform offers the only comprehensive discovery and automation tool capable of continuous process optimization. The Kryon RPA platform can be leveraged for all three kinds of automation: unattended (on virtual machines); attended (on desktops); and Hybrid Automation where there is interaction between the virtual and human workforce for greater ROI on automation investments and enterprise-wide business operations improvement. Leading global enterprises such as Microsoft, Allianz, DXC Technologies are leveraging Kryon's AI-powered platform to drive digital transformation and operational efficiencies.

The new Kryon logo and website was designed by www.natie.com.

Key findings from RPA survey include:

1 in 4 people spend up to 5 hours completing repetitive tasks, like data entry, at work each week.

More than 50% of respondents report they could contribute more at work if they were freed from repetitive tasks.

Over 60% agree that software robots and people could work side by side.

