Kryon Wins 2021 BIG Innovation Award

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kryon ®, the leading full-cycle automation solution provider known for its customer-centric approach to robotic process automation (RPA) and process discovery, today announced that it has been named a winner in the 2021 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group.

First to reach the market with its groundbreaking Process Discovery tool, Kryon helps organizations quickly identify all the processes they should automate, saving them months of consulting services and hundreds of thousands of dollars. This flexible and easy-to-use tool is a result of Kryon's innovative approach to solving the problem of why only 8 percent of all enterprise automation projects ever reach a scale of 50+ robots.

In 2020, Kryon pushed the boundaries of automation by combining Process Discovery, RPA, and actionable analytics in one unified platform delivered via Amazon Web Services. With Full-Cycle Automation-as-a-Service, users are up and running within 24 hours without extensive technical knowledge or an RPA background. Organizations can quickly and easily scale up an unlimited number of automation bots on demand whenever capacity is needed.

During the pandemic, Kryon bots have helped healthcare organizations speed up delivering the results of COVID-19 testing, as well as automating the scheduling of hundreds of thousands of patient appointments for COVID-19 vaccines. Financial organizations have turned to Kryon for help with fielding and processing large volumes of requests to freeze mortgage loan payments for banking customers affected by the economic downturn.

"More than ever, our global society relies on innovation to make our lives more productive, healthy and comfortable," said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "Kryon's tools affect positive change for employees and consumers alike. We are thrilled to honor Kryon as they are one of the organizations leading this charge and helping humanity progress."

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions. Only 52 global organizations were named winners. Kryon was recognized for innovation in the "Technology" category, alongside other tech trailblazers such as Rubicon, Informatica, and CableLabs.

"Kryon is committed to remaining the leading technology innovator in the RPA space delivering superior automation solutions to our customers," said Harel Tayeb, CEO of Kryon. "This award is a testament to our team's relentless dedication to improving the future of work, solving real and relevant challenges and showing value to all for companies in any industry. Expect to see even more of this in 2021."

About Kryon

Kryon ® is a leader in enterprise automation, offering the only platform on the market which encompasses both Process Discovery technology and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). The Kryon Full-Cycle Automation™ solution maximizes ROI by 352% according to Forrester Research and cuts RPA implementation time by up to 80 percent. Powered by proprietary AI technology, Kryon Process Discovery™ automatically generates a comprehensive picture of business processes, evaluates them, and recommends which ones to automate. Kryon offers desktop-based attended RPA, virtual-machine-based unattended RPA, or a hybrid combination of both. The company's award-winning suite is used by enterprises worldwide, including AIG, Allianz, Deutsche Telekom, EY, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, HP, Microsoft, Santander Bank, Singtel, Verizon, and Wyndham Hotel Group.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Contact:

Michelle Barry

Chameleon Collective for Kryon

[email protected]

+1 603-809-2748

Maria Jimenez

Chief Operating Officer

Business Intelligence Group

[email protected]

+1 (909) 529-2737

SOURCE Kryon

Related Links

https://www.kryonsystems.com/

