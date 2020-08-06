Kryon's Automation Olympics Brings Together the Best in RPA from Around the Globe on September 8

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kryon ®, the leading full-cycle automation solution provider known for its customer-centric approach to robotic process automation (RPA) and process discovery, will hold its inaugural global summit, the Kryon Automation Olympics , on Tuesday, September 8. The virtual event will feature keynote speaker Earvin "Magic" Johnson, two-time inductee into the Basketball Hall of Fame and a member of the legendary "Dream Team," who captured the Gold for the U.S. at the 1992 Summer Olympics. During Kryon's content-rich summit, attendees will discover some of the most innovative ways Kryon customers and partners are achieving breakthrough productivity results with automation, as well as what the future of RPA holds over the next few years.

Official Trailer – Kryon Automation Olympics on September 8th

"Olympic sports and RPA share many similarities: productivity, agility, performance, and a constant drive to surpass boundaries and outpace the competition. The market understands RPA's immense value for improving productivity, and Kryon provides the highest impact (proven 352% return on investment (ROI) with the lowest investment) due to our unique technology and innovation," said Harel Tayeb, CEO of Kryon. "RPA is only one part of an organization's automation journey. The Kryon Automation Olympics will highlight the inherent value Full-Cycle Automation brings to organizations by scaling up their automation quickly and successfully."

Kryon customers and strategic partners will share success stories of how RPA implementations have transformed the way they do business globally. Additionally, Kryon will conduct an awards ceremony honoring key customers' and partners' accomplishments, as well as the winners of Kryon Bot Camp, a global RPA hackathon recognizing developers for the most ingenious and impactful automation wizards.

The Kryon Automation Olympics will focus on how organizations from various industry sectors (banking, financial services, insurance, telecom and others) can scale up their RPA programs to achieve high ROI while maintaining low total cost of ownership. An engaging agenda will include valuable insights on implementation challenges, successes, and RPA industry trends, with presentations by:

Earvin "Magic" Johnson, Basketball superstar and CEO of Magic Johnson Enterprises

Phil Fersht , Founder, CEO and Chief Analyst, HfS Research

, Founder, CEO and Chief Analyst, HfS Research Martin Rosendahl , Partner, McKinsey & Company

, Partner, McKinsey & Company Dr. Adam Bujak , Global Head of Intelligent Automation Practice, Capgemini

, Global Head of Intelligent Automation Practice, Capgemini Mark Vietor , General Manager Business Transformation (ARIS & Alfabet) and Tom Thaler , Director Product Management ARIS, Software AG

, General Manager Business Transformation (ARIS & Alfabet) and , Director Product Management ARIS, Software AG Karl Sonta , Senior Manager, Global Learning and Development Technology, Verizon

, Senior Manager, Global Learning and Development Technology, Verizon Tom van Dael , Finance and IT Director, Visma | Raet

Entertainment between sessions will be provided by Ken Newman, actor, entertainer, and improvisational comedian, and Robert Strong, corporate comedy magician.

Kryon's Automation Olympics will spotlight the leading innovators in the digital transformation space. To reserve a space at the not-to-be-missed Kryon Automation Olympics, go to https://bit.ly/KryonAutomationOlympics.

ABOUT KRYON

Kryon ® is a leader in enterprise automation, offering the only platform on the market which encompasses both Process Discovery technology and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). The Kryon Full-Cycle Automation™ solution maximizes ROI by 352% according to Forrester Research and cuts RPA implementation time by up to 80 percent. Powered by proprietary AI technology, Kryon Process Discovery™ automatically generates a comprehensive picture of business processes, evaluates them, and recommends which ones to automate. Kryon offers desktop-based attended RPA, virtual-machine-based unattended RPA, or a hybrid combination of both. The company's award-winning suite is used by enterprises worldwide, including AIG, Allianz, Deutsche Telekom, EY, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, HP, Microsoft, Santander Bank, Singtel, Verizon, and Wyndham Hotel Group.

