Kryon's "Bot Camp" Hackathon Calls on Citizen Developers to Test Their Ingenuity With Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

NEW YORK, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kryon, the leading full-cycle automation solution provider known for its customer-centric approach to robotic process automation (RPA) and process discovery, today announced the launch of the Kryon 'Bot Camp' hackathon, calling on citizen developers to push the boundaries of robotic process automation for the chance to win a total of $10,000 in prizes. Hackathon participants are invited to create wizards that automate a full business process for any industry or use case, including healthcare, government, finance, and remote work, for judging by an expert panel. The top three winners will be announced in early September at a specially planned event.

RPA technology finds ways to solve business challenges and create greater efficiency and accuracy through automation. Kryon is at the forefront of this technology, providing the only full-cycle automation solution on the market. In an economy where high ROI (return on investment) and low TCO (total cost of ownership) are fundamental to technology investment, RPA is a fast-growing technology embraced by enterprises worldwide.

Kryon is committed to helping developers expand their skills and their marketability to address a changing workplace reality and solve critical business operating issues. Kryon's integrated automation is easy to deploy, use and scale, making it the choice of organizations across major verticals of BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance), telecom and healthcare.

"We believe that citizen developers have a wealth of knowledge to identify and address real-world business pain points with a completely original approach. Requiring no previous coding experience, Kryon allows all business users to become a leading force in transforming today's work experience and their organization's automation program," says Harel Tayeb, CEO of Kryon. "The Kryon Bot Camp is challenging those developers to think outside the box with RPA. I can't wait to see what unique automation wizards come out of this competition."

Kryon Bot Camp submissions require a three-minute short video and accompanying written response form, demonstrating the results that their automation wizard can achieve. An expert panel of RPA leaders and executives will assess comprehensiveness, resiliency, reusability, and scalability to determine finalists. If competitors are interested in earning bonus points during the competition, they can post about the progress of their automation wizard in the developer corner of KryoNet, Kryon's online community.

To join Kryon Bot Camp and learn more about the hackathon, please visit http://www.kryon-botcamp.devpost.com/.

ABOUT KRYON

Kryon ® is a leader in enterprise automation, offering the only platform on the market which encompasses both Process Discovery technology and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). The Kryon Full-Cycle Automation™ solution maximizes ROI and cuts RPA implementation time by up to 80 percent. Powered by proprietary AI technology, Kryon Process Discovery™ automatically generates a comprehensive picture of business processes, evaluates them, and recommends which ones to automate. Kryon offers desktop-based attended RPA, virtual-machine-based unattended RPA, or a hybrid combination of both. The company's award-winning suite is used by enterprises worldwide, including AIG, Allianz, Deutsche Telekom, Ernst & Young, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, HP, Microsoft, Santander Bank, Singtel, Verizon, and Wyndham Hotel Group.

