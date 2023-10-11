Kryotech Ltd., an Industry Leader in Encrypted Application Development, Announces Next-Gen Cryptocurrency Wallet, VOX Crypto, in Partnership with Transak and WalletGuard

The New State-of-the-Art Wallet Offers a Safe and Regulated Way to Store and Manage Digital Assets, as Well as Buy, Transfer and/or Sell Crypto to Multiple Recipients for a Single Gas Fee.

LONDON, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a monumental stride towards revolutionizing the cryptocurrency landscape, Kryotech Ltd., a pioneer in encrypted applications, has announced its collaboration with Transak and WalletGuard to unveil Vox Crypto. The safe, secure and regulated CryptoWallet is set to redefine how users send, receive, and manage cryptocurrencies.

Vox Crypto's unique value proposition lies in its regulatory compliance, guaranteeing users a safe and secure way to store and manage their digital assets. Taking this commitment to security and compliance a step further, Kryotech Ltd. is in the process of registering with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). This positions Vox Crypto as the only crypto-wallet in the space with financial regulation, reinforcing its promise of safety and trustworthiness.

"The volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market has left many investors anxious about the safety and security of their digital assets," said Vox Crypto Founder JB Benjamin. "While many crypto wallets claim to be secure, they often lack regulatory oversight, leaving users vulnerable to potential threats. Vox Crypto provides a solution by offering a safe and regulated way to store and manage digital assets, as well buy, transfer and/or sell crypto to multiple recipients for a single gas (transaction) fee using our optimized smart-contract."

Vox Crypto also offers seamless on-ramping and off-ramping capabilities. Users can easily integrate their debit/credit cards or bank accounts via Transak, ensuring a smooth transition between fiat and crypto. The partnership with WalletGuard introduces automatic transaction simulation, along with robust wallet drainer and phishing protection, ensuring the utmost security for every transaction.

"Vox Crypto's underlying magic lies in our comprehensive security measures which are designed to protect users' assets against theft, hacks, and other vulnerabilities," said Gareth Murfin, CTO, Kryotech. "The platform uses cutting-edge encryption technology, multi-sig authentication, and cold storage to secure digital assets, and we constantly monitor and update our security protocols to ensure maximum protection against emerging threats."

Kryotech Ltd. is no stranger to pioneering encrypted applications. Their track record boasts the launch of the world's first post-quantum encrypted messenger, Vox Messenger, in 2017. This groundbreaking app has since garnered a user base of over 60,000 across more than 30 countries. Currently available on Android and soon to be released on iOS, Vox Messenger stands as a testament to Kryotech Ltd.'s commitment to providing safe and secure communication tools for the digital age.

Eagerly awaited by the crypto community, Vox Crypto will be available across Android, iOS, and Desktop platforms. Pre-registration kicks off on 12th October 2023, allowing users to be among the first to experience this revolutionary wallet.

To learn more visit our website at https://kryotech.co.uk/

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Kryotech Ltd