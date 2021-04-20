Krypton Disinfection Lighting Receives National Stock Numbers

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Far UV Technologies, Inc. announced that its Disinfection Lighting products were granted National Stock Numbers (NSNs) by the US Defense Logistics Agency (DLA). This important designation ensures frictionless access to Far UV's Krypton Disinfection Lighting technology - a critical supply item that continuously disinfects the air and light-visible surfaces found in shared spaces.

"Receiving these National Stock Numbers is a major step forward in our partnership with defense and other Government agencies," said PJ Piper, CEO of Far UV Technologies. "With fewer contract hurdles ahead, we look forward to seeing the positive impact our products make for government personnel both here in the United States and abroad."

NSNs are 13-digit codes assigned to products that are routinely purchased, stocked and used as part of the larger federal supply system. Much more than a number, NSNs offer government agencies direct access to key information associated with products found in the federal supply, such as an item's manufacturer, dimensions and cost. These critical details support logisticians who manage military supplies that offer major benefits to the government employees and contractors they serve.

Product Description Far UV Disinfecting Floor Lamp Far UV Ceiling-Mount Disinfection Light Far UV Ceiling-Mount Disinfection Light Model Number Krypton-Shield Krypton-11 Krypton-36 National Stock Number (NSN) 4230-01-694-1034 4230-01-694-1037 4230-01-693-2989

Ordering information

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (816) 492-7020

Website: https://faruv.com/gov/

About Far UV Technologies, Inc.

Far UV Technologies is enabling the eradication of dangerous pathogens leading to infectious disease in the built environment. Krypton™ air and surface disinfection lighting provides the first effective, safe, and easy-to-use countermeasure for airborne and surface contamination in occupied spaces, where transmission is most likely to occur. Krypton disinfection lighting has been rapidly deployed throughout the U.S. armed services and is also gaining rapid adoption in education, healthcare (medical and dental), transportation (airports, airplanes, buses and trains), commercial real estate and several other large important applications. Schools and even states are increasingly turning to Krypton disinfection lighting as the safest, fastest way to reopen and keep open. Hospitals and clinics are increasingly using Krypton disinfection lighting in entrances, lobbies, waiting rooms, exam rooms, operating rooms, patient rooms, dining facilities and ambulances to continuously reduce the viral load in those spaces, whether they have been exposed to SARS-CoV-2, the common cold or flu or hospital-acquired infectious diseases such as MRSA or C. Diff. Social distancing, wearing masks, better hand hygiene and vaccines have proven to be useful in reducing the spread of COVID-19 but these defensive measures are not enough alone to eliminate the risk until the viral load is eliminated. Adding Krypton Disinfection Lighting as another critical layer of proactive protection can help mitigate the remaining risks. Independent peer-reviewed studies have indicated that providing Krypton Far UV disinfection in occupied spaces can provide an equivalent layer of protection to everyone in them having an (extra) N95 mask on. Please visit www.faruv.com to learn more.

