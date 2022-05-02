Krypton Gas Market valuation to surpass US$ 288.2 Mn by 2032 - Future Market Insights

Krypton Gas Market Report to portray the complete history and future scope related to statistics, product information, drivers, opportunities & challenges, business strategies, and forecast data are here in this report. It also includes analysis of leading players - Air Products & Chemicals Inc., Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc., BASF SE Messer Group GmbH, American Gas Products, Air Liquide, The Linde Group and Others

NEWARK, Del., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global krypton gas market is estimated to expand at a 5.3 % CAGR over the forecast period, reaching US$ 288.2 Mn by 2032, and finds future market insights (FMI) in a recent market analysis.

Krypton is extensively used in the construction industry because of its effective insulation and energy efficiency capabilities in high-end triple and double glass windows. It is used to fill voids between panels within an insulated glass assembly and increases the insulation factor.

Along with this, many companies are innovating new solutions for floor coating using krypton gas. The technology using krypton gas enables minimal construction downtime than the conventional coating system. It offers faster curing, less downtime, easy cleaning, and is cost-effective. Backed by these factors, sales of krypton gas are expected to remain high over the forecast period.

In addition to this, the consumption of krypton gas in the lighting industry is rising at a fast pace. Krypton ionization gives a strong white light that makes it excellent for flashbulbs, fluorescent lamps, airport runway lights, and lasers. For brighter light krypton gas is effective for indoor light applications. Increasing demand for brighter light in public infrastructure projects and commercial buildings will augment the growth in the market.

"Rising demand for effective and decorative lighting in shopping malls, complexes and buildings is expected to create opportunities for growth in the market. In addition to this, growing usage of krypton gas in the automotive sector will continue pushing sales in the forthcoming years," says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Based on supply mode, sales of cylinders will increase at a 5.3% CAGR, accounting for 45.5% of the total market share in 2022.

In terms of application, total demand in the lighting segment will command 41.6% of the total market share by 2032.

Sales in the U.S. krypton gas market are slated to reach a valuation of US$ 36.1 Mn in 2022.

in 2022. Demand in the China krypton gas market is poised to increase at a 6% CAGR over the assessment period.

Key Segments Covered in Krypton Gas Industry Research

By Supply Mode:

Cylinders

Bulk & Micro Bulk

Drum Tanks

On-Site

By Application:

Lighting

Windows

Lasers

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia Pacific

Rest of MEA

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global Krypton Gas market, providing historical data from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period 2022-to 2032. To understand the global market potential, its growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on Application, Supply Mode, and Region.

