Krystal adds new leadership to drive operational excellence

Ward joins Krystal from Captain D's where he served as chief operating officer. During his tenure with Captain D's, the company enjoyed eight straight years of positive same-store sales and developed a pipeline of over 100 new restaurant locations. Ward held previous roles at Arby's/RTM and NPC International/Pizza Hut.

"Krystal is a brand that I have long admired, and I could not be more excited about the opportunity to lead this organization," Ward said. "I have long felt that Krystal had so much more potential as an iconic, 87-year old brand, and I'm looking forward to making that happen."

Vermilyea has similarly worked in multiple industry leadership roles, notably serving 18 years with Qdoba Restaurant Corporation including three years as chief financial officer.

"We're adding Tim and Bruce to the team because of the operational excellence they have driven at brands that have a lot in common with Krystal," said Michael A. Klump, founder and CEO of Argonne Capital Group, which owns Krystal and other multi-unit concepts. "We look forward to working with Tim, Bruce and the rest of the Krystal team to build upon some of our recent wins including facility improvements, improved food quality, a recently announced refranchising initiative and the signing of our first franchise development agreement in over a decade."

The Krystal Company worked with Chris Wunder at Leap Hospitality on these executive placements. Following these additions, President & CEO Paul Macaluso and CFO Berry Epley are leaving the company to pursue other opportunities.

The South's oldest fast-food brand, Krystal was selected to USA Today's Top-10 Best Regional Fast Food List and recently received the ATD BEST Award for its best-in-class talent development practices and programs.

About The Krystal Company

Founded in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in 1932, The Krystal Company is the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South and was selected to USA Today's 2019 Top-10 Best Regional Fast Food List. Krystal hamburgers are still served fresh and hot off the grill on the iconic square bun at approximately 320 restaurants in nine states. Krystal's Atlanta-based Restaurant Support Center serves a team of 7,500 employees. For more information, visit krystal.com.

