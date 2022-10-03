KRYSTAL AND HEAD OF CREATIVE MARKETING, 2 CHAINZ, LAUNCH SIDE CHIK CAMPAIGN WITH INFLUENCER BRITTANY RENNER

Don't Ditch Your Main Chicken Sandwich, Krystal Just Wants You To Add A Side Chik

ATLANTA, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Krystal, the South's original quick-service restaurant chain today announced the unveiling of its new Side Chik chicken sandwich. To help launch the campaign, Krystal partnered with social media influencer Brittany Renner to let everyone know that you don't have to ditch your main chicken sandwich, they just wanna be your Side Chik. The new Side Chik sandwiches are the first new menu item since partnering with 2 Chainz as its Head of Creative Marketing.

"At Krystal, we are here to disrupt the QSR landscape and are excited to be working with Brittany Renner as she has a pulse on the culture." Said 2 Chainz, Head of Creative Marketing. "We know everyone has a favorite already, so instead of fighting to be your go-to, we're happy to be your little something on the side."

The sandwiches feature premium, white meat chicken and a bold & crispy crunch that comes in three distinct variations for lunch and dinner – BBQ Bacon Cheese with crispy smoked bacon and tangy BBQ, Pimento Cheese, and Classic featuring a slather of Duke's Mayo and pickle. For breakfast, the Side Chik is available in Classic and Pimento Cheese on a biscuit. And like all things Krystal, the sandwiches are small enough that you can go for two or three in one sitting.

"I'm real, I'm honest, and I'm funny. So I was happy to partner with Krystal since they're a brand willing to be all those same things." Said Brittany Renner. "We are combining food, fun and culture into one big moment for this staple establishment. Get ready for some surprises!"

The creative campaign from Atlanta-based marketing agency, Chemistry will kick-off with Renner and feature fully integrated creative executions on October 3 across TV, Social, Out-of-Home, and more with all of it focused on letting people know they don't have to ditch their main chicken sandwich because Krystal just wants to be your Side Chik.

Krystal, the South's original quick-service restaurant chain, is famous for creating delicious indulgences that satisfy any hour of the day. Recently reinvigorated with 2 Chainz as Head of Creative Marketing, Krystal's approach to QSR is distinctly different. Originally famous for their small, steamed sliders, the brand continues to reinvent their menu while finding new ways to serve up unique, craveable, and affordable meals and snacks that satisfy in ways other QSR brands can't.

