Krystal brings back beloved handspun Eggnog Shake for the holidays

"Our Eggnog Shake is made with a proprietary blend of creamy vanilla custard, cinnamon and nutmeg," said Brandon Freeman, Krystal's senior manager for culinary innovation.

While 80 percent of Krystal's non-breakfast orders include Krystal burgers, limited time offers (LTOs) freshen the flavor profile that attracts customers and ensures relevance for the brand. LTOs increase average transaction totals by as much as 40 percent.

Krystal's handspun Eggnog Shake LTO follows its successful Nashville Hot Chik which featured a custom blend of cayenne pepper, salt, garlic, black pepper, brown sugar and paprika along with the original Krystal Chik's lightly battered and fried chicken breast on Krystal's iconic steamed bun. The Nashville Hot LTO exceeded sales projections by more than 50 percent.

Previous noteworthy LTOs include a Country-Fried Steak Krystal, Tabasco Krystal, Lemon Ice Box Pie Shake and Banana Pudding Shake. Krystal introduced Frozen Lemonhead Slushies made with real Lemonhead candies as part of a limited-time summer menu. Krystal's Maple Bourbon Shakes were available during the 2018 holiday season along with a Maple Bourbon French Toast recipe.

The Eggnog Bread Pudding made with Krystal buns is a companion to Krystal's Secret Stuffing recipe, which is made with 20 original Krystal burgers (hold the pickles) as the main ingredient.

"Customers always ask if Krystal's Eggnog Shake is spiked," Freeman added. "We advise them to go out and purchase our Eggnog Shake, then bring it home and add two ounces of their favorite bourbon to make it boozy."

Founded in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in 1932, The Krystal Company is the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South and was selected to USA Today's 2019 Top-10 Best Regional Fast Food List. Krystal hamburgers are still served fresh and hot off the grill on the iconic square bun at approximately 320 restaurants in nine states. Krystal's Atlanta-based Restaurant Support Center serves a team of 7,500 employees. For more information, visit krystal.com.

