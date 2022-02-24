KRYSTAL CELEBRATES LENTEN SEASON WITH A SOUTHERN TWIST

ATLANTA, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Krystal , the original home of the slider in the South, is serving up a great catch for Lenten season and they're putting their signature Southern twist to it. The limited-time menu features five tasty offerings: Shrimp Po' Boy, Buffalo Ranch Shrimp Po' Boy, Shrimp Po' Boy Combo, Double Dozen Basket, and Hush Puppies. Be sure to savor these flavors before this ship sets sail!

"New Orleans is known for their unique and flavorful cuisine and we were inspired by the 'Big Easy' for our Lenten menu," said Alice Crowder , Chief Marketing Officer for Krystal Restaurants LLC. "We're excited to bring back some favorites and serve up some new offerings this season. We put together highly craveable bites that evoke the spirit and great tastes of the popular Southern city."

If you're into the classics, the Shrimp Po' Boy is the one for you. Krystal is bringing back this classic sandwich that features crispy, fried, bite-sized shrimp in a steamed Pup bun. The handheld delight is topped with tangy remoulade and pickles. Enjoy it alone or add it to your Pick 5 lineup.

Want to kick up your Krystal experience? Try the Buffalo Ranch Shrimp Po' Boy with its crispy, fried, bite-sized shrimp in a steamed Pup bun. A zesty Buffalo sauce and creamy ranch top this new take on your favorite sandwich of the season.

If one Po' Boy isn't enough, then make it a combo. Enjoy three classic Shrimp or Buffalo Ranch Shrimp Po' Boys, crispy medium fries, and a medium drink.

For those who like a meal that's totally poppable, the Double Dozen Basket is the ticket. The meal features 24 crispy, fried popcorn shrimp, crispy fries, Hush Puppies, and a side of tangy remoulade.

The limited-time menu is rounded out with Hush Puppies. Krystal put their Southern take on this classic favorite and the result is a snackable treat that strikes the right balance of sweet and savory with real corn kernels in every bite. The Hush Puppies make a perfect pairing to the popcorn shrimp or hold their own as a tasty snack.

The offerings are available at all participating Krystal restaurants for dine-in, drive-thru, or online ordering via the official Krystal website or app. Still don't have the app? Go to the App Store or Google Play to download it.

About Krystal Restaurants LLC

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Krystal Restaurants LLC is the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South. Krystal hamburgers have been served fresh and hot off the grill on the iconic square bun since 1932. The company proudly sticks to the classics, but over the years, they've never been afraid to innovate.

Krystal has grown to be in 10 states with nearly 300 restaurants and continues to deliver a one-of-a-kind taste experience through their unique menu items that are offered at a great price. The company's Atlanta-based Restaurant Support Center serves a team of more than 3,500 employees. In 2019, the company was selected to USA Today's Top-10 Best Regional Fast Food List .

