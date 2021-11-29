Krystal Continues Adding Leadership Strength in Pursuit of Expansion Goals

ATLANTA, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its strategic plan to accelerate new restaurant openings and new consumer markets for Krystal Restaurants , the brand has named a dedicated Vice President of Real Estate & Construction. Dan James assumed the role on November 15, 2021 and has immediately taken charge of real estate acquisitions, lease negotiations, build-outs, and other matters related to corporate and franchise physical restaurant space.

"Making Krystal one of the most attractive franchise opportunities in the industry is key to our expansion strategy," shared Thomas Stager, CEO for the brand. "Dan brings keen insight and unmatched expertise in the restaurant and hospitality space. His talents and skills match perfectly with the rest of the executive leadership team and he shares our vision for bringing Krystal back to the forefront of the quick service field."

Dan James brings an impressive background in restaurant-related real estate and development, with more than 35 years overseeing real estate and construction for multiple top brands in the quick service industry. Most recently, Dan served as Chief Development Officer and Director of Real Estate Development for two Multi-Brand Burger King franchises throughout the Southeast and Gulf States. He also served as Chief Development Officer at Taco John's International, Vice President of Real Estate for Arby's Restaurant Group and RTM Restaurant Group, Real Estate Manager for McDonald's Corporation, and as Director of Real Estate for Hardee's Food Systems. Dan excels at site identification, deal pipeline management and contract negotiations. He works hand in hand with corporate and franchise development teams to ensure quick, streamlined openings in key strategic markets and is known for being a tactical thinker when it comes to achieving mutually beneficial relationships for all stakeholders. Dan is a graduate of Franklin College, where he earned his bachelor's degree in Business.

"It is with great excitement that we welcome Dan aboard as we embark on a vibrant future for this legendary brand," said Stager. "Without a doubt, current and future Krystal franchisees have a dynamic leader supporting them in opening new Krystal Restaurants as well as new markets who are clamoring for the fan-favorite flavors of the South."

About Krystal Restaurants LLC

Headquarted in Atlanta, GA, Krystal Restaurants LLC is the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South. Krystal hamburgers have been served fresh and hot off the grill on the iconic square bun since 1932. The company proudly sticks to the classics, but over the years, they've never been afraid to innovate.

Krystal has grown to be in 10 states with nearly 300 restaurants and continues to deliver a one-of-a-kind taste experience through their unique menu items that are offered at a great price. The company's Atlanta-based Restaurant Support Center serves a team of more than 3,500 employees. In 2019, the company was selected to USA Today's Top-10 Best Regional Fast Food List .

For more information, visit krystal.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Nicole Warshowsky

[email protected]

786.605.9215

SOURCE Krystal Restaurants, LLC