Krystal Foundation announces new grant winners

"The Foundation allows us to make a meaningful difference for the children of our customers and employees," said Angela Johnson, president of The Krystal Foundation and senior director of marketing communications for Krystal. "We're proud to give back to the communities in which we serve our famous steamed Krystal burgers through grants for STEAM initiatives, culinary programs and sports."

Hixson High School in Chattanooga, Tennessee will use the funds for its CALMM program for higher functioning autistic children who are working toward a regular diploma. Participating students will integrate classroom knowledge with real world experiences by learning how to buy, prepare and serve food, maintaining a safe environment and a sanitary kitchen.

Students at St. Teresa School in Titusville, Florida will be introduced to gardening as a means of understanding the interactions between plants, butterflies and the community. They will plant and care for the garden and for the butterflies that will reside there. Building Beyond the Walls, a nonprofit in South Carolina, will apply its grant money toward mentoring young male students and introducing them to STEAM learning challenges.

The next grant window opens April 1 and extends through April 30. Teachers, principals, school faculty, PTO/PTA groups and other K-12 school-affiliated organizations are all eligible and encouraged to apply for grants during April at thekrystalfoundation.com.

About The Krystal Company

Founded in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in 1932, The Krystal Company is the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South and was selected to USA Today's 2019 Top-10 Best Regional Fast Food List. Krystal hamburgers are still served fresh and hot off the grill on the iconic square bun at 300 restaurants across the Southeast. Krystal's Atlanta-based Restaurant Support Center serves a team of 7,500 employees. For more information, visit krystal.com.

About The Krystal Foundation

Founded in Atlanta, Georgia in 2016, The Krystal Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity. Its mission is to strengthen, enhance and enrich Krystal's neighborhood schools and families. The Foundation provides need-based grants to communities in 10 states, which have extracurricular program elimination or cutback. The Foundation will support programs that are focused in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics), culinary arts, music, and sports. For more information, visit thekrystalfoundation.com.

