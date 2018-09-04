Krystal Foundation opens school-grant window for 2018-2019 academic year

"We're committed to supporting students, families and schools in Krystal communities," said Sloane Perras, president of The Krystal Foundation and Krystal's chief administrative & legal officer. "We want to give back to the teachers and schools that are making a meaningful difference for the children of our customers and employees. It's part of our corporate DNA."

In March, the Krystal Foundation provided Chattanooga-based Cleveland Middle School with grant funding to help students combine virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) to create lifelike learning experiences that are both immersive and interactive. Previous grant award winners include Leroy Massey Elementary School in Summerville, Georgia, funding iPads and Sphero robots to assist students in applying hands-on coding skills and Lanier Elementary School in Tampa, Florida, helping to create math, arts, music, culinary, science, gardening and technology leadership clubs.

Krystal will open a second grant window from November 1-December 31, 2018 and will announce those award recipients in 2019. Teachers, principals, school faculty, PTO/PTA groups, and other K-12 school-affiliated organizations are all eligible to apply.

About the Krystal Company

Founded in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in 1932, The Krystal Company is the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South. Its hamburgers are still served fresh and hot off the grill on the iconic square bun at over 350 restaurants in 11 states. Krystal's Atlanta-based Restaurant Support Center serves a team of 6,000 employees. For more information, visit krystal.com.

About the Krystal Foundation

Founded in Atlanta, Georgia in 2016, The Krystal Foundation is a 501(c) (3) public charity. Its mission is to strengthen, enhance and enrich Krystal's neighborhood schools and families. The Foundation provides need-based grants to communities in their 11 states, which have extracurricular program elimination or cutback. The Foundation will support programs that are focused in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics), culinary arts, music, and sports. For more information, visit thekrystalfoundation.com.

