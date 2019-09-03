Krystal Foundation opens school-grant window for 2019-2020 academic year

"We're committed to supporting students, families and schools in the communities we serve," said Paul Macaluso, Krystal CEO and president of The Krystal Foundation. "Through the Foundation, we're making a meaningful difference for the children of our customers and employees."

Previous grant winners include Communities in Schools of Jacksonville, Florida (CIS) which provides afterschool programs for at-risk students in Duval County Public Schools. The Krystal Foundation is helping CIS operate the FIRST LEGO League which empowers students to develop critical-thinking and team-building skills through real-world engineering challenges. CIS students use their imaginations while applying STEM concepts to problem solve.

At Mt. Carmel Elementary in Atlanta, Foundation funds are being used to implement a STEAM Innovation Lab that provides approximately 500 students in kindergarten through fifth grade with hands-on and self-directed learning opportunities during and after school. The Lab will include a makerspace, 3D printer and robotics. Barger Academy of Fine Arts in Chattanooga, Tennessee is bringing back its after-school strings program after a six-year hiatus, thanks to The Krystal Foundation.

Krystal will open a second grant window from February 1 to March 31, 2020. Teachers, principals, school faculty, PTO/PTA groups and other K-12 school-affiliated organizations are all eligible to apply.

About The Krystal Company

Founded in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in 1932, The Krystal Company is the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South and was selected to USA Today's 2019 Top-10 Best Regional Fast Food List. Krystal hamburgers are still served fresh and hot off the grill on the iconic square bun at over 340 restaurants in 10 states. Krystal's Atlanta-based Restaurant Support Center serves a team of 7,500 employees. For more information, visit krystal.com.

About The Krystal Foundation

Founded in Atlanta, Georgia in 2016, The Krystal Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity. Its mission is to strengthen, enhance and enrich Krystal's neighborhood schools and families. The Foundation provides need-based grants to communities in 10 states, which have extracurricular program elimination or cutback. The Foundation will support programs that are focused in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics), culinary arts, music, and sports. For more information, visit thekrystalfoundation.com.

Media Contact:

Laura Mansfield, APR

The Tombras Group

+1 (865) 599.9968

lmansfield@tombras.com

SOURCE The Krystal Company

Related Links

https://krystal.com/

