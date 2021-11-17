Krystal Has The Right Stuff(ing) For The Holiday Season

ATLANTA, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Krystal Restaurants LLC , the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South, is bringing back their stuffing recipe just in time for Thanksgiving and the holiday season. The recipe features the popular Krystal burgers with a unique spin on an already classic dish.

"Look, stuffing is a star of the Thanksgiving table, and this recipe ensures that your star shines brighter than them all," said Alice Crowder, Chief Marketing Officer for Krystal Restaurants, LLC. "We're encouraging everyone to bring this classic back to their table this season, or be delighted for the first time. You won't even need a turkey!"

The Krystal stuffing recipe was introduced in 2014 and has since been a fan favorite over the holidays. To create the stuffing recipe, guests should purchase one steamer pack of 24 Krystals. The recipe serves between 10 to 15 people and requires 20 of the square burgers. Your calculations aren't wrong! There are intentionally an extra four Krystal burgers for the chef, so they can enjoy a little treat for their work in the kitchen. To access this one-of-a-kind recipe, visit https://www.krystal.com/turkey-stuffing/.

Many Krystal locations will be open on Thanksgiving. To see if your local store will be open, please visit www.Krystal.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram .

About Krystal Restaurants LLC

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Krystal Restaurants LLC is the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South. Krystal hamburgers have been served fresh and hot off the grill on the iconic square bun since 1932. The company proudly sticks to the classics, but over the years, they've never been afraid to innovate.

Krystal has grown to be in 10 states with nearly 300 restaurants and continues to deliver a one-of-a-kind taste experience through their unique menu items that are offered at a great price. The company's Atlanta-based Restaurant Support Center serves a team of more than 3,500 employees. In 2019, the company was selected to USA Today's Top-10 Best Regional Fast Food List .

For more information, visit krystal.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram .

