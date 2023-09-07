Krystal Joins Forces With Barstool Sports and Old Row for the Ultimate Tailgate Tour

News provided by

Krystal Restaurants, LLC

07 Sep, 2023, 13:05 ET

The brand brings its Southern flair to the SEC

ATLANTA, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to tackle sliders, wings, and incredible prizes this college football season. Krystal, the oldest quick-service chain in the South, is excited to announce its partnership with Barstool Sports and Old Row to deliver the ultimate tailgate experience throughout the Southeastern Conference (SEC). Krystal is teaming up with the Old Row Tailgate Tour to deliver touchdown-worthy food deals, prizes, and exclusive merchandise.

"With our Southern roots, Krystal is thrilled to partner with Old Row for the Tailgate Tour and bring our delicious food, warm hospitality, and camaraderie to the SEC," said Kaitlin Stoehr, Senior Director of Marketing at Krystal. "We look forward to collaborating with Old Row and Barstool Sports to deliver a fun experience for SEC fans this season."

Old Row will take on the South by visiting Southern cities and SEC schools. The Old Row team will travel stop-to-stop in a wrapped RV, visit bars + tailgates, and activate on-site activation to promote Old Row and its sponsors.

Tailgate Tour Stops

  1. Texas @ Alabama (Sat. 9/9)
  2. South Carolina @ Georgia (Sat. 9/16)
  3. New Orleans (9/20-9/21)
  4. Arkansas @ LSU (Sat. 9/23)
  5. South Carolina @ Tennessee (Sat. 9/30)
  6. Arkansas @ Ole Miss (Sat. 10/7)

Old Row is under the umbrella of Barstool Sports, one of the largest and most notable sports media companies in the United States.

To view the Krystal menu and find a location near you, visit https://www.krystal.com/menu/.

About Krystal Restaurants LLC
Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Krystal Restaurants LLC is the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South. Krystal hamburgers have been served fresh and hot off the grill on the iconic square bun since 1932.

Krystal has grown to be in 10 states with nearly 300 restaurants and continues to deliver a one-of-a-kind taste experience through their unique menu items that are offered at a great price. In 2019, the company was selected to USA Today's Top-10 Best Regional Fast Food List. Krystal recently joined SPB Hospitality, a multi-unit restaurant group that is a leading operator and franchiser of steakhouses, brewery and craft-beer focused casual dining restaurants in the U.S., to learn more visit spbhospitality.com.

For more information, visit Krystal.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram.

Contact:
Brianne Barbakoff
Ink Link Marketing
786-605-9228
Brianne@inklinkmarketing.com

SOURCE Krystal Restaurants, LLC

